Saturday, February 08, 2025
     
WhatsApp to introduce bill payment feature: Now pay electricity, water and rent easily

This new feature will let you pay the bills and recharge services directly through WhatsApp, to eliminate the hassle of switching between different apps for payments, making WhatsApp an all-in-one utility platform.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Feb 08, 2025 14:28 IST, Updated : Feb 08, 2025 14:28 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the world's largest instant messaging platform, is constantly evolving to offer more convenience to its 3.5 billion users worldwide. The company regularly introduces new features to enhance user experience, and now, WhatsApp is bringing a game-changing update that will simplify multiple daily tasks.

With this new feature, users will be able to pay bills and recharge services directly through WhatsApp. This move aims to eliminate the hassle of switching between different apps for payments, making WhatsApp an all-in-one utility platform.

WhatsApp to expand payment services

Over the past few months, WhatsApp has introduced several useful features, including online payments, UPI transactions, and business tools. Now, the company is taking it a step further by expanding its payment service to include bill payments and recharges.

According to reports, WhatsApp is currently testing this new bill payment feature. Once rolled out, users will be able to:

  • Pay electricity bills
  • Pay water bills
  • Recharge mobile phones
  • Pay house rent or flat rent

This feature will be a major relief for users who frequently pay household bills and mobile recharges through multiple platforms. With WhatsApp integrating these payments, it will provide a seamless and secure transaction experience within the app.

WhatsApp’s journey in the digital payment space

WhatsApp introduced UPI-based payments in India in 2020, allowing users to send and receive money instantly. Initially, the feature had a user limit imposed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). However, NPCI recently removed this limit, allowing WhatsApp to expand its payment services to a larger audience.

When will the feature be available?

According to leaks, the bill payment feature has been spotted in WhatsApp's Android Beta version 2.25.3.15. Since it is still in the testing phase, it may take some time before being officially rolled out to all users. However, given WhatsApp's aggressive push into digital payments, this feature could be launched very soon.

WhatsApp to become a One-Stop app for payments

  • With the introduction of bill payments and recharges, WhatsApp is transforming itself from a chatting app into a complete digital ecosystem. 
  • The convenience of managing messaging, calls, and payments in one app will make WhatsApp an essential tool for millions of users.
  • Once this feature is rolled out, it is expected to revolutionize digital payments and make transactions even easier for Indian users.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone SE 4 launching next week: Most affordable iPhone with big upgrades

ALSO READ: Get free Netflix access for three months with this Airtel recharge plan: Details here

