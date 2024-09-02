OnePlus 13 launch timeline revealed in recent leak

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 12 (Representational image)

OnePlus is preparing to launch its OnePlus 13 smartphone. Even before the official confirmation of the smartphone, the rumour mill has started. According to a tipster, the company could launch the smartphone earlier than its predecessor. OnePlus could introduce the smartphone in the next few months in China, and its global launch will follow soon after that. Reports also suggest that the smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which is expected to be unveiled at its annual Snapdragon Summit in October.

OnePlus 13 launch timeline (leaked)

According to the tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), OnePlus has decided to move up its press conference for the OnePlus 13, the company's next-generation flagship model. The tentative schedule for the OnePlus 13 launch in China is "the end of October to the beginning of November," as stated in a post on Weibo.

The tipster claims that OnePlus is aiming for this specific launch window in order to potentially unveil the handset by early November, allowing it to be available for sale in China in time for "Double 11". "Double 11" is also known as Single's Day and is China's largest e-commerce shopping festival, similar to Black Friday in the US. It takes place on November 11.

OnePlus 13 specifications (expected)

The upcoming OnePlus 13 is rumored to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which is expected to power flagship smartphones from various manufacturers in 2024. It is likely to be officially announced at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit in October. Additionally, rumors suggest that the OnePlus 13 will feature a 2K LTPO OLED screen and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

According to the leaked information, the primary camera on the OnePlus 13 is expected to have a 50-megapixel Sony sensor, similar to the one found in the OnePlus 12. Both the ultra-wide angle camera and the telephoto camera may also sport 50-megapixel sensors, with the telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom. The phone is also rumored to come with a 6,000mAh "super silicon" battery and support for 100W charging. Furthermore, it is said to have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

