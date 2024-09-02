Google Pixel 8a gets massive discount, available at lowest price ever on Flipkart

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 8a

Google recently launched its Pixel 9 Series smartphones in India. The newly launched Pixel 9 Series includes Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. After the launch of these smartphones, the e-commerce platform Flipkart is offering heavy discounts on older Pixel models. Recently, it was reported that the Google Pixel 8 smartphone is available for under Rs 55,000 on Flipkart. Google generally follows the Pixel Series launch with the release of a budget-friendly version of its flagship smartphone. In May of this year, the tech giant launched the Google Pixel 8a as a toned-down version of its Pixel 8 smartphone, and the company is anticipated to launch the Pixel 9a smartphone next.

Ahead of the Google Pixel 9a launch, e-commerce platform Flipkart is offering heavy discounts on Google Pixel 8a smartphone. The smartphone was launched in India on May 7 this year. During its launch, the smartphone was available for Rs 52,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 59,999 for the 256GB variant.

Google Pixel 8a discount

Flipkart is currently offering the base variant of the smartphone for Rs 49,999 with a Rs 3,000 discount. In addition to this, interested buyers can avail Rs 4,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. This will further reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 45,999.

Interested buyers can also avail exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Google Pixel 8a specifications

The Google Pixel 8a has a 6.1-inch OLED Actua display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and 430 PPI. The display has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It can reach a brightness of up to 2000 nits and has an always-on display.

Under the hood, it runs on Google's Tensor G3 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor and has 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM. It shares many AI features with Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The smartphone comes with 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It also gets a 13-megapixel front camera with a wide field-of-view for selfies and video calls.

