Xiaomi, Redmi offer limited-time battery replacement discounts in India

Xiaomi has announced a limited-time offer for its customers in India. The company is offering significant discounts on battery replacement for a wide range of its smartphones. Interested users can avail this offer between September 1 to September 7. The offer is valid for 32 models of Xiaomi and Redmi series. These list includes models such as Xiaomi Mix 4, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi K30 Pro. Here are all the details you need to know about this offer.

Interested Xiaomi smartphone users can enjoy a 20 percent discount on battery replacements. The promotion aims to make it more affordable for users to maintain the performance and longevity of their devices.

Here is the list of all the Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones that are eligible for this offer:

Xiaomi Phones:

Xiaomi Mix 4

Xiaomi 9

Xiaomi 10

Xiaomi 10S

Xiaomi 10 Pro

Xiaomi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi 10 Ultra Commemorative Edition

Xiaomi 10 Ultra Transparent Edition

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition

Redmi Phones:

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 11 4G

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 11 SE

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro+

Redmi Note 12T Pro

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Ultra Commemorative Edition

Redmi K30S Ultra Commemorative Edition

Redmi K40S

Xiaomi has clarified that battery degradation is a normal part of a smartphone's lifecycle and doesn't always signal a problem. While immediate replacement isn't always necessary, the company recommends considering it if you experience a significant decline in performance or battery life.

To maintain optimal battery health, Xiaomi advises following these guidelines: