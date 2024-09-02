Xiaomi, Redmi offer limited-time battery replacement discounts in India

Xiaomi has announced a limited-time offer for its customers in India. The company is offering significant discounts on battery replacement for a wide range of its smartphones. Interested users can avail this offer between September 1 to September 7. The offer is valid for 32 models of Xiaomi and Redmi series. These list includes models such as Xiaomi Mix 4, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi K30 Pro. Here are all the details you need to know about this offer.
Interested Xiaomi smartphone users can enjoy a 20 percent discount on battery replacements. The promotion aims to make it more affordable for users to maintain the performance and longevity of their devices.
Here is the list of all the Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones that are eligible for this offer:
Xiaomi Phones:
- Xiaomi Mix 4
- Xiaomi 9
- Xiaomi 10
- Xiaomi 10S
- Xiaomi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi 10 Youth Edition
- Xiaomi 10 Ultra Commemorative Edition
- Xiaomi 10 Ultra Transparent Edition
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12X
- Xiaomi 12S
- Xiaomi 12S Pro
- Xiaomi 12S Ultra
- Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition
Redmi Phones:
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 11 4G
- Redmi Note 11 5G
- Redmi Note 11 SE
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 11T Pro
- Redmi Note 11T Pro+
- Redmi Note 12T Pro
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30i
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K30 Ultra Commemorative Edition
- Redmi K30S Ultra Commemorative Edition
- Redmi K40S
Xiaomi has clarified that battery degradation is a normal part of a smartphone's lifecycle and doesn't always signal a problem. While immediate replacement isn't always necessary, the company recommends considering it if you experience a significant decline in performance or battery life.
To maintain optimal battery health, Xiaomi advises following these guidelines:
- Scientific Charging: Avoid overcharging and deep discharges.
- Temperature Control: Keep your device away from extreme heat or cold.
- Moisture Protection: Prevent exposure to moisture or liquids.
- By adhering to these practices, you can extend your smartphone's battery lifespan and enjoy a consistent user experience.