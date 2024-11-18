OnePlus 13 India specifications leak ahead of launch: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 13

OnePlus is set to launch its next smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in India soon. This upcoming model will succeed the OnePlus 12, which was released in India last year. The OnePlus 13 is already available for sale in China and is expected to debut in India either in January or February, following past trends. However, the company has yet to announce an official launch date for the Indian market. In anticipation of the OnePlus 13 India's release, its specifications have been leaked online. Here’s everything you need to know about this forthcoming device.

OnePlus 13 specifications

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, positioning it among the powerful smartphones in the market. The device is expected to operate on OxygenOS 15 at launch, which is already rolling out for the OnePlus 12 in India and the global market. In China, the phone will run on ColorOS 15.

It will feature a triple-camera setup, with each camera utilising a 50MP sensor, and the system will be tuned by Hasselblad. For selfies, the device will include a 32MP front sensor.

Additionally, the OnePlus 13 is set to incorporate an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which has been previously utilised in the Pixel 9 series, enhancing the potential for faster performance. The software is designed to support smoother animations and improve the overall user experience.

The OnePlus 13 will reportedly have both IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, similar to those confirmed for the iQOO 13 in India. It is anticipated to include a 6000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging capability.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R is anticipated to launch concurrently with the OnePlus 13 and is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, similar to that of the OnePlus 12.

