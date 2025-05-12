NxtQuantum OS based new Made-in-India smartphone to launch soon The upcoming smartphone will be powered by NxtQuantum OS. The smartphone is designed and built in India and will be exported to other countries as well.

New Delhi:

Madhav Seth, the CEO of HTech (HONOR India), is currently focused on introducing smartphones from new companies to the Indian market. Recently, he announced an exciting collaboration with Alcatel to launch a new phone in India. He has now teased another smartphone featuring the NxtQuantum OS, which is designed and built in India and will be available in different countries. Here are all the details you need to know about this smartphone.

In a recent post on his X account, Madhav Sheth confirmed the upcoming launch of this new smartphone in India, which will be available for purchase on Flipkart. A dedicated microsite for the phone has already gone live on the platform.

According to his post, the forthcoming smartphone will be manufactured in India before being exported to other markets. The company has adopted the tagline "From India, for everyone" for this release, and it will come equipped with the NxtQuantum OS. At this stage, there haven’t been any further details released regarding the phone.

‘This is a phone imagined and built in India. Made to move across borders, pockets and lives. India Se. Sabke Liye,’ Madhav Sheth wrote in the post.

In addition to the device with NxtQuantum OS, Madhav Seth is also collaborating with Alcatel, which is making a comeback in the Indian market after several years. Though the specific model hasn’t been officially named yet, Madhav Seth has shared a glimpse of the retail packaging for Alcatel’s upcoming phone in his latest post. From this image, we learn that the phone will be called the Alcatel V3 Ultra.

The V3 Ultra is expected to showcase a triple rear camera setup accompanied by an LED flash. The retail packaging also reveals the inclusion of a stylus pen, suggesting a focus on productivity features. On the front, the device will likely boast a flat OLED or AMOLED display, adding to its premium look and feel.

