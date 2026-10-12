West Indies stars reprimanded by the ICC, handed demerit points after third T20I loss against India

The West Indies succumbed to a hefty loss against the Indian team in the third T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides met at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore on October 11, and the Men in Blue managed to register a 14-run victory in the clash.

After the game, the Windies have been hit by a blow, as the duo of Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford have been found in breach of the ICC’s (International Cricket Council) Code of Conduct and have been reprimanded by the ICC as well.

Both stars have been found in breach of level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, but they have been reprimanded due to their actions in the second T20I of the series. It is interesting to note that Powell was found in breach of Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

Furthermore, Rutherford was found in breach of Article 2.8, which relates to showing dissent to the umpire. Both stars admitted to their offences, which eliminated the need for a formal hearing.

What did Powell and Rutherford do to be reprimanded?

It is worth noting that Rovman Powell, in the second T20I, hit the ball away with the bat after he was dismissed by Mayank Yadav in the sixth over of WI’s innings in Ranchi. As for Rutherford, he yelled aggressively at the umpire after he did not give a wide call.

The charges of the duo were levelled by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire Virender Sharma.

With three T20Is, both India and the West Indies will next meet in Hyderabad. The teams will take on each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on October 14th, and with the Indian team leading the series, the side will look to clinch the series. However, if the Windies need to stay alive in the series, they will need to win the upcoming clash.

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