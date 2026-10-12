Missing signatures to incomplete docs to Rs 220 fee shortfall: 14 defects flagged in INDIA bloc's SIR petition

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court Registry flagged 14 defects in the petition filed by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and other INDIA bloc leaders over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on Monday (October 12).

Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the Election Commission's SIR of electoral rolls. The Opposition has demanded an immediate halt to the SIR exercise and the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged 'vote chori'.

14 defects flagged in INDIA bloc's SIR petition

The defects include discrepancies in the names of some respondents and the lack of an explanation for impleading private individuals as respondents. The Registry has also pointed out that a copy of an earlier judgment was not attached to the petition. Vakalatnamas, or authorisations for legal representation, are missing from nine petitioners, excluding Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Other issues include a blurred copy of Kharge's identity document, a shortfall of Rs 220 in the court fee paid and deficiencies in the printing of documents.

It is unlikely that so many defects can be rectified today. Furthermore, the case will not be mentioned in court on Tuesday. A hearing on the petition will take place once the errors have been corrected.

INDIA bloc plea in SC alleging irregularities in SIR

Rahul Gandhi and other leaders today filed a petition in the Supreme Court over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party (Pawar) (NCP-SCP) leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut and some other opposition leaders are also petitioners in the plea.

The petition has made the Election Commission of India (EC), Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and other Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi parties in the case.

The plea has sought the constitution of an independent committee headed by a retired apex court judge, and assisted by technical experts and other citizens of eminence, to conduct within a fixed time an independent audit of deletions and modifications made during the SIR.

It also sought a direction to ensure that no elector is deleted from the electoral roll without notice and a reasonable opportunity of hearing in accordance with law, and also to ensure that eligible persons in Punjab and other states going to polls are permitted to seek inclusion in the electoral rolls until the last date permitted by law.

"Issue an interim direction suspending the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across the states of the Union, pending consideration and adjudication of the issues raised in the present petition, in the interests of protecting the rights of eligible electors and preserving the integrity of the electoral process," the plea said.

It has sought a direction to examine whether the disputed decisions relating to the SIR were taken in compliance with Article 324 of the Constitution, Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the law declared by the apex court.

Article 324 of the Constitution vests the superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections in the EC.

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