'All anti-India gangs are joining hands': Rijiju slams Congress over post demanding CJI's resignation

New Delhi:

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has slammed Congress over a post by Kerala Congress demanding CJI Surya Kant's resignation. The post on social media handle - X by Kerala Congress said, "If law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it." Meanwhile, Congress has removed the person responsible from the post.In a statement, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the person responsible for posting the controversial message against the Chief Justice of India on the party's official 'X' account had been removed from the charge.

What Rijiju said?

Calling Congress and his followers as "anti-India gangs", Rijiju said, "I had said it earlier, next target of the Congress Party is Judiciary. Congress wants to destroy all the constitutional and democratic institutions of India. All Anti-India gangs are joining hands. All patriotic Indians will also come together." Sharing an interview clip of former PM Indira Gandhi, Rijiju in its X post said, "Congress is world’s most democratic party! One family will forever rule and rest Congressis are unabashedly proud to be ruled by one family. Those genuine Congressmen who dared to call Pappu, have left the party."

Rijiju also called Congress party as "diretion-less", saying, "They can improve their numbers if they have a matured and committed leader who doesn't enjoy spending 200 holidays in a year."

SC Bar Association condemns Kerala Congress post

The SC Bar Association also condemned the Kerala Congress post demanding the CJI's resignation. "Every person has the opportunity to approach the courts and seek remedies in accordance with law. Statements of this nature belittle the institution of the judiciary and amounts to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice," SC Bar Association in a notification said.

Congress legal team files a petition in the SC over irregularities in SIR

Meanwhile, the Congress legal team has filed a petition in the apex court over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's SIR of electoral rolls. The Opposition has demanded an immediate halt to the SIR exercise and the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged 'vote chori'.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC leader Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut, CPI(M)'s MA Baby, CPI leader D Raja, JMM's Mahua Majhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer are among the petitioners in the plea filed in the Supreme Court.

Hearing on Tuesday

The Supreme Court has directed its Registry to process Rahul Gandhi's petition on Monday itself, with any defects to be rectified to ensure the matter can be listed for hearing on Tuesday. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is scheduled to hear the matter on Tuesday. The development comes after the CJI indicated that if the petition was filed by Monday evening, it would be taken up for hearing the following day.

-With PTI Inputs

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Rahul Gandhi challenges SIR in SC, Opposition seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation; hearing tomorrow