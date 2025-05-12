iPhone 15 available under Rs 25,000 on Flipkart's new Big Bachat Days sale With significant price cuts during this sale, you can get your hands on this premium smartphone for under Rs 25,000.

New Delhi:

Flipkart continues to roll out new sales, providing customers with fantastic opportunities to shop at discounted prices. The recent Sasa Lele Sale concluded on May 10, and now the e-commerce giant has kicked off the Flipkart Bachat Days Sale, which will run until May 14, 2025. This sale features significant discounts on premium iPhones, making it an excellent time for anyone considering a purchase. If you’re in the market for an iPhone, now is the perfect chance to snag a deal.

In this latest sale, Flipkart has slashed prices on the iPhone 15, allowing you to grab the 128GB and 256GB variants at their lowest prices yet. Let’s delve into the offers available for the iPhone 15 during Flipkart’s Big Bachat Days Sale.

iPhone 15 discount

To start, the iPhone 15 128GB variant is priced at Rs 69,900. However, during the Big Bachat Days Sale, you can enjoy a generous flat discount of 8 percent, bringing the price down to just Rs 63,999. Flipkart is also providing enticing bank and exchange offers. Shoppers using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will receive an instant 5 percent cashback, while customers using credit cards from any bank can benefit from a discount of up to Rs 3,000.

In addition, Flipkart is rolling out substantial exchange offers. If you have an old smartphone to trade in, you could save a significant amount. Full exchange value can grant you savings of over Rs 41,000, making it possible to purchase this premium phone for as low as Rs 22,849. This opportunity is rare, so if you hesitate now, you might miss the chance to buy an iPhone at such a low price again.

iPhone 15 specifications

The iPhone 15 boasts impressive features, including a sturdy aluminum frame and a glass back panel. With an IP68 rating, it is completely water-resistant. The smartphone showcases a Super Retina display, brightening up your experience with a peak brightness of 200 nits. Out of the box, it operates on iOS 17, with upgrade capabilities.

For performance, it packs the powerful Apple A16 Bionic chipset, complemented by 6GB of RAM and a generous 512GB of storage. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate its dual rear cameras—48 and 12 megapixels—while the 12-megapixel front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls. The device is powered by a 3349mAh battery, ensuring it keeps up with your daily activities.

ALSO READ: Free TV, video streaming without internet or SIM soon as India readies Direct-to-Mobile tech