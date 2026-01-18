Mobile users need TRAI’s help but is the regulator listening? Mobile users across India are seeking TRAI’s intervention over persistent telecom issues such as recharge spam calls, expensive plans, and coverage transparency. Is the regulator listening?

In India, several key sectors such as banking, the stock market, and insurance are regulated by dedicated authorities like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). These regulators frame policies keeping consumer interests in mind and also act as ombudsmen. Citizens can approach them if they are dissatisfied with services provided by companies in these sectors.

TRAI’s role in the telecom sector

For telecom communications, India has the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This body regulates telecom companies operating in the country and formulates policies intended to protect consumers and ensure fair practices in the telecom sector.

Persistent issues faced by mobile users

However, over the past few years, mobile users in India have repeatedly sought TRAI’s intervention on several issues, many of which continue to persist.

One such concern is related to recharge reminders. Three to four days before the expiry of an existing recharge plan, telecom companies start repeatedly calling users and sending messages and notifications about recharging. In addition, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) messages are played when users make outgoing calls. Many users have raised concerns about this practice in the past and have requested TRAI to regulate it. However, TRAI has not taken any concrete measures or formulated a policy to address this issue so far.

Demand for affordable recharge plans

After the hike in recharge plan prices in July, mobile users began demanding affordable plans simply to keep their SIM cards active. TRAI did intervene in this case and asked telecom operators to introduce voice-only plans for users who do not require daily data benefits.

Following this direction, telecom companies introduced voice-only plans priced between Rs 400 and Rs 2,000, depending on validity. However, many users still find these plans expensive. Consumers want TRAI to intervene further and ask telecom operators to introduce low-cost recharge plans with shorter validity periods of 7 days or 15 days.

4G and 5G coverage maps: Incomplete compliance

TRAI has mandated telecom operators to make their 4G and 5G coverage maps available on their platforms. Most private telecom operators have complied with this directive. However, state-owned telecom operator BSNL published its coverage map initially, but it has remained inaccessible for the past 6–7 months.

Despite this, TRAI has not issued any directions or imposed any penalties on BSNL for non-compliance.

Are mobile users being heard?

With recurring complaints related to recharge practices, affordability, and transparency, mobile users continue to seek stronger intervention from TRAI. The ongoing issues raise an important question: is the telecom regulator doing enough to protect consumer interests in India’s rapidly evolving telecom sector?

