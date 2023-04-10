Monday, April 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Microsoft Xbox Series X, S disables game emulation

Microsoft Xbox Series X, S disables game emulation

The users attempting to download emulators on an Xbox console are encountering error messages that read, "Unable to launch this game or app. The game or app you're trying to launch violates Microsoft Store policy and is not supported.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: April 10, 2023 12:26 IST
microsoft, xbox, tech news,
Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Xbox Series X, S disables game emulation

Microsoft has reportedly restricted its users from running game emulations on the existing Xbox Series X and Series S.

As per the reports of PCMag, it is possible for users to play classic GameCube games and PlayStation 2 on Xbox consoles, rather than a longstanding ban on game emulation.

Before the crackdown, any user could get access and install the emulator software from the direct links on the console's Edge browser.

ALSO READ: Apple to shut its services on devices running older software

Now, users attempting to download emulators on an Xbox console are encountering error messages that read, "Unable to launch this game or app. The game or app you're trying to launch violates Microsoft Store policy and is not supported".

In response to the crackdown, a legal emulator called gamr13 tweeted: "For the past 2 years we've promoted legal emulation on a popular platform that people have genuinely enjoyed. It's a true shame to see Xbox crack down on emulation for those who can't afford Developer Mode or don't have the means to purchase it. This is a shot in the face".

According to Kotaku, Microsoft's policies have legally prohibited emulations, but the corporation has historically looked the other way, the report mentioned.

ALSO READ: Don't let your phone overheat: Tips to keep your device cool

Related Stories
Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs to fuel future growth: Here’s what CEO Satya Nadella has to say

Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs to fuel future growth: Here’s what CEO Satya Nadella has to say

Microsoft started rolling out tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Microsoft started rolling out tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Microsoft to remove Windows 10 Home, and Pro downloads from the sale

Microsoft to remove Windows 10 Home, and Pro downloads from the sale

Microsoft Apps down: Know why thousands of users are unable to access

Microsoft Apps down: Know why thousands of users are unable to access

Microsoft clarifies the reason for recent mega outrage: All you need to know

Microsoft clarifies the reason for recent mega outrage: All you need to know

Why Microsoft discontinued the Authenticator app from Apple Watch?

Why Microsoft discontinued the Authenticator app from Apple Watch?

Google loses over $100 billion market value after AI chatbot Bard provides a false response

Google loses over $100 billion market value after AI chatbot Bard provides a false response

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

Microsoft Windows 11 can run on Apple's M1, and M2 Macs now: Know-how

Microsoft Windows 11 can run on Apple's M1, and M2 Macs now: Know-how

Elon Musk criticizes Microsoft's for its control over ChatGPT parent company OpenAI

Elon Musk criticizes Microsoft's for its control over ChatGPT parent company OpenAI

Microsoft Teams to get a new version soon: What to expect?

Microsoft Teams to get a new version soon: What to expect?

Lava launches Yuva 2 Pro at Rs 7,999: Availability, features and more

Lava launches Yuva 2 Pro at Rs 7,999: Availability, features and more

Microsoft Bing AI increases chat limits: Know-more

Microsoft Bing AI increases chat limits: Know-more

'India gives hope for future, can solve big problems even when world is...', says Bill Gates

'India gives hope for future, can solve big problems even when world is...', says Bill Gates

AI Chatbot features on Microsoft Bing, Edge and Skype for Smartphones

AI Chatbot features on Microsoft Bing, Edge and Skype for Smartphones

Bing, Edge now available on iOS and Android devices: Know how it works

Bing, Edge now available on iOS and Android devices: Know how it works

Microsoft introduces Azure Operator Nexus to run their carrier-grade workloads

Microsoft introduces Azure Operator Nexus to run their carrier-grade workloads

Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box: Know the benefits

Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box: Know the benefits

Microsoft unveils Kosmos-1,a new AI model to race up with ChatGPT

Microsoft unveils Kosmos-1,a new AI model to race up with ChatGPT

Windows 11 to get new enhanced audio mixer

Windows 11 to get new enhanced audio mixer

Microsoft introduces Dynamics 365 Copilot to simplify the workflow: Know-how?

Microsoft introduces Dynamics 365 Copilot to simplify the workflow: Know-how?

Microsoft Bing AI's chat limits goes up to 120 per day

Microsoft Bing AI's chat limits goes up to 120 per day

Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service gets ChatGPT for preview: Know everything

Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service gets ChatGPT for preview: Know everything

Microsoft to launch GPT-4 by next week with AI videos: Know-more

Microsoft to launch GPT-4 by next week with AI videos: Know-more

Microsoft's developer conference 'Build' scheduled for May, focusing on AI

Microsoft's developer conference 'Build' scheduled for May, focusing on AI

Microsoft Outlook app to add multi-factor authentication capabilities: Know the benefits

Microsoft Outlook app to add multi-factor authentication capabilities: Know the benefits

Microsoft Teams added a 3D avatar, to go official in May: Know-more

Microsoft Teams added a 3D avatar, to go official in May: Know-more

Want to try ChatGPT 4 for free? Follow these steps

Want to try ChatGPT 4 for free? Follow these steps

Microsoft adds 'artificial intelligence' tools to office apps | DETAILS

Microsoft adds 'artificial intelligence' tools to office apps | DETAILS

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

Microsoft Avatars for Teams now rolling out for public preview

Microsoft Avatars for Teams now rolling out for public preview

Microsoft Edge's AI image generator is out for all desktop users

Microsoft Edge's AI image generator is out for all desktop users

Microsoft to add its AI-powered 365 Copilot to OneNote

Microsoft to add its AI-powered 365 Copilot to OneNote

"We continually evolve our mechanisms for reviewing and taking enforcement actions on content distributed to the Store to ensure alignment with our Microsoft Store Policies," Microsoft was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has stopped its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscription platforms, which allowed users to try the service for $1 for the first month before upgrading to more expensive plans.

The trial was available for years but wasn't always available in some markets, and it appears Microsoft is now considering new promotions for new Game Pass members, The Verge reported.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News