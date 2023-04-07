Friday, April 07, 2023
     
Microsoft to add its AI-powered 365 Copilot to OneNote

The company said that the new tool will combine the power of large language models (LLMs) with users' data from the Microsoft Graph- notes, documents, emails, chats, calendars, meetings, and more. Also, the Microsoft 365 apps turn their words into a powerful productivity tool.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: April 07, 2023 18:44 IST
Microsoft has announced that it is set to add its new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered 'Microsoft 365 Copilot' assistant to its OneNote.

Greg Mace, a Product Manager for OneNote said, "As your notetaking partner, Copilot uses your prompts to draft plans, generate ideas, create lists, organise information, and more. Copilot can transform existing text by summarising, rewriting, formatting, and adding visual context."

ALSO READ: New recharge plan from Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio

 

The company further said that the new tool will combine the power of large language models (LLMs) with users' data from the Microsoft Graph -- notes, emails, chats, documents, calendars, meetings, and more. Also, the Microsoft 365 apps turn their words into a powerful productivity tool.

All of this is done in accordance with the company's existing enterprise data security and privacy commitments.

ALSO READ: Chrome gets WebGPU tech for high-performance 3D graphics

 

Further, users can also ask the AI assistant to create a plan for an event or generate topics and talking points for meetings in OneNote.

However, the tech giant hasn't announced exactly when Copilot will be available in OneNote.

Microsoft initially announced its AI-powered Copilot for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Power Platform, and Viva last month.

ALSO READ: Apple to Shut its services on Devices running older software

For instance, the Copilot in Word "writes, edits, summarises and creates right alongside people as they work," it added.

With the help of natural language commands, Copilot in PowerPoint makes the production process possible by transforming concepts into a designed presentation.

