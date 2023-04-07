Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft to add its AI-powered 365 Copilot to OneNote

Microsoft has announced that it is set to add its new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered 'Microsoft 365 Copilot' assistant to its OneNote.

Greg Mace, a Product Manager for OneNote said, "As your notetaking partner, Copilot uses your prompts to draft plans, generate ideas, create lists, organise information, and more. Copilot can transform existing text by summarising, rewriting, formatting, and adding visual context."

The company further said that the new tool will combine the power of large language models (LLMs) with users' data from the Microsoft Graph -- notes, emails, chats, documents, calendars, meetings, and more. Also, the Microsoft 365 apps turn their words into a powerful productivity tool.

All of this is done in accordance with the company's existing enterprise data security and privacy commitments.

Further, users can also ask the AI assistant to create a plan for an event or generate topics and talking points for meetings in OneNote.

However, the tech giant hasn't announced exactly when Copilot will be available in OneNote.

Microsoft initially announced its AI-powered Copilot for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Power Platform, and Viva last month.

For instance, the Copilot in Word "writes, edits, summarises and creates right alongside people as they work," it added.

With the help of natural language commands, Copilot in PowerPoint makes the production process possible by transforming concepts into a designed presentation.

