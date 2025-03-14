Meta to launch Community Notes for fact-checking, inspired by Musk’s X With misinformation spreading rapidly on social media, Meta’s shift to crowd-sourced fact-checking is a bold move. However, whether Community Notes can effectively counter false information without penalizing misleading content remains to be seen.

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced that it will begin testing its new Community Notes fact-checking program on March 18, 2025. This initiative takes inspiration from Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) and aims to crowdsource fact-checking rather than rely on traditional methods.

The move comes after Meta shut down its official fact-checking program in January, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg claiming that fact-checkers had become “politically biased.” This decision faced strong criticism from media experts and misinformation analysts, who warned that it could legitimize false narratives.

Why Meta ended its fact-checking program

Meta first introduced fact-checking in December 2016 in response to concerns about "fake news" spreading on its platforms. The initiative expanded over the years, working with more than 100 organizations in over 60 languages to combat misinformation.

However, the company discontinued the program earlier this year, citing concerns over political bias. Critics argue that removing fact-checkers weakens efforts to curb misinformation, especially at a time when social media plays a significant role in shaping public opinion.

Dan Evon, lead writer for RumorGuard, a misinformation-tracking tool, criticized the move, stating:

“Fact-checkers provide a valuable service by adding important context to viral claims. Removing them legitimizes the false narrative that fact-checking is politically biased.”

How Meta’s Community Notes will work

Meta’s Community Notes system will function similarly to X’s fact-checking tool, where users can provide context and additional information on posts. Here’s how it will work:

Users in the U.S. can sign up to contribute to Community Notes.

Meta will gradually approve contributors from a waitlist.

Users can write and rate notes, but these won’t be published immediately.

A note will only be published if contributors with diverse viewpoints agree on its accuracy.

Unlike the previous fact-checking program, where misleading posts had their reach reduced, Community Notes won’t penalize posts based on their content.

When will Community Notes be available worldwide?

While the U.S. rollout begins on March 18, fact-checking partnerships will remain active outside the U.S. for now. Meta has confirmed that it eventually plans to expand Community Notes globally but has not provided a specific timeline.

