Instagram testing new ‘Blend’ feature to personalize Reels sharing Instagram is testing a new feature called Blend, designed to enhance how users share Reels with friends. This tool customizes the Reels feed, making it easier to discover and share suggested videos directly within DMs (Direct Messages).

Instagram is working on a new way to share Reels with friends through a feature called Blend. This tool will personalize the Reels feed, allowing users to view and share suggested videos directly within their DMs (Direct Messages). The feature is currently in testing and could significantly change how users interact with Reels on the platform.

Instagram Blend: A new-way to Share and Discover Reels

Instagram is testing Blend with a small group of users, though Meta is reportedly planning a wider rollout shortly. While no official launch date has been announced, reports indicate that the feature has been in development since March last year.

The Blend feature will curate a feed of Reels that users can share with their close friends via DMs. Some users have already received a pop-up notification inviting them to try out Blend. The tool offers three options:

See each other’s suggested Reels

Discover new Reels based on past chats

Invite-only Reels sharing with specific friends

This feature seems to be Meta’s latest push to increase reel engagement and differentiate Instagram from competitors like TikTok.

Instagram exploring a standalone app for Reels?

The introduction of Blend follows recent reports suggesting that Instagram may launch a standalone app for Reels. If true, this would mean users may need to download a separate app to access and watch Reels.

Meta could use this new app to introduce more exclusive features aimed at boosting Reels’ popularity and further challenging TikTok. While details about the standalone app remain scarce, it’s clear that Instagram is focusing on expanding Reels’ reach and engagement with innovative tools like Blend.

With the increasing competition in the short-form video space, Meta’s efforts to personalize RReelsharing could be a game-changer for Instagram users.

ALSO READ Holi Aftermath: 5 Safe ways to remove colours from your smartphone and gadgets

The colours, water, and even gulal (dry powder) can seep into device crevices, causing long-term damage. If your device has been exposed to Holi colours, don't panic. Follow these five safe methods to clean your gadgets without causing harm.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Pro to feature liquid cooling: What it means for performance and heat management

Apple is known for reserving premium features for its Pro models, and the iPhone 17 Pro might be no exception. Reports suggest that all iPhone 17 models will finally get ProMotion 120Hz displays, making room for another exclusive upgrade in the Pro lineup—liquid cooling technology.