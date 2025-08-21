Lava Play Ultra launched in India with premium features, available for less than Rs 14000 Lava has launched another affordable phone, the Play Ultra 5G, which is set to be a tough competitor to Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Vivo. This new Lava phone features a powerful 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

New Delhi:

Lava has launched another budget-friendly 5G smartphone. The newly launched Lava Play Ultra 5G comes with several impressive features, including a 64MP camera and a 5,000mAh battery. The company has recently released several affordable 5G phones, such as the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, which is priced under Rs 10,000 and features an AMOLED display. These new phones are providing stiff competition to Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, and Infinix.

Lava Play Ultra 5G India price and availability

The Lava Play Ultra 5G is available in two storage variants:

6GB RAM + 128GB: Priced at Rs 14,999.

8GB RAM + 128GB: Priced at Rs 16,499.

The phone will go on sale on August 25 on the e-commerce website Amazon. The company is also offering an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on its purchase, bringing the starting price down to Rs 13,999.

Lava Play Ultra 5G features

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits.

Performance: Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Operating System: Runs on Android 15 and supports dual SIM cards.

Cameras: Rear: Dual-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor and a 5MP macro camera. Front: 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery: 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Durability: IP64-rated for water and dust resistance.

Meanwhile, Realme has launched its P4 Series smartphones in the country on August 20. Both models feature a large 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The standard P4 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, while the Pro model is equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru set to get its first Apple store early next month, ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch