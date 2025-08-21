Bengaluru set to get its first Apple store early next month, ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch Apple is set to open its first store in Bengaluru early next month. The company is also expected to open stores in Noida and Pune.

New Delhi:

Apple is set to open its third retail store in India. The upcoming store will be located in Bengaluru. The store will be officially named as Apple Hebbal and is situated at F-39-F-43, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellary Road, Byatarayanapura.

The tech giant currently operates two stores in India: Apple BKC in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex and Apple Saket in New Delhi. The new Bengaluru store is scheduled to open on September 2, 2025, at 1 PM, and information about it is already available on the company's official Indian website.

In a statement, Apple said, "Adorned with rich, vibrant feathers inspired by the Peacock—India's national bird and a symbol of pride—the artwork celebrates Apple's third store in India".

The new store will offer the same services as other Apple stores, including:

A full range of Apple products like iPhones, Macs, and Apple Watch models.

The ability for customers to experience products before purchasing them.

Free engraving services for new products.

In-store delivery and pickup services.

Assistance from Apple Specialists for buyers.

Dedicated space for "Today at Apple" sessions.

Apple's first store in India opened in April 2023 at Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. The second store, in Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi, followed shortly after. The opening of the third store in Bengaluru comes just before the launch of the iPhone 17 series.

Growth in Apple sale in India

According to market research firm IDC, Apple's shipments in India grew by 21.5 per cent annually to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025. The iPhone 16 was the most-shipped model in the country during this period, accounting for 4 per cent of total shipments.

In the second quarter of 2025, Apple's iPhone shipments in India grew by 19.7 per cent year-over-year, giving the company a 7.5 per cent market share in the country's smartphone market.

