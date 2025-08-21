Primebook 2 Neo review: Affordable Android laptop with Windows feel Primebook 2 Neo has recently been launched in India. I had the opportunity to use the device for a few days, and here are my impressions of it.

I've always imagined a laptop with the familiarity of a Windows user interface, but the flexibility of Android. It seems my imagination has become a reality, as I recently had the opportunity to use the new Primebook 2 Neo laptop. This laptop is exactly what I envisioned. It runs on the Android-based PrimeOS3.0, which the company has customised to be incredibly easy for Windows users to navigate, with many familiar elements in its interface.

After using the laptop for a few days, I will share my experience with it and help you decide whether you should consider it. However, before going into the details, let's look at what this laptop has to offer.

Primebook 2 Neo review: Specifications

Model Primebook 2 Neo Price and variants Rs 15,990 (6GB/128GB) Colours Silver Availability Primebook official website and Amazon Display size 11.6-inch HD IPS LCD display Security Pin, password Camera setup Single camera Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 RAM and storage 6GB+128GB Battery and charging 8000mAh battery Operating system PrimeOS 3.0 based on Android 15 Ports 2 (USB Type A), 1 microSD slot, 1 USB Type C, 1 USB Type C charging and 3.5 audio jack

Primebook 2 Neo review: Design

Pros: Lightweight and Portable, Resists Fingerprints, Decent Build Quality, Ample Connectivity, Comfortable Keyboard, Responsive Trackpad

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Primebook 2 Neo review: What's in the box

Upon unboxing the Primebook 2 Neo laptop, you will find the device itself, a user guide, and a charger. No other accessories are included in the retail box.

Primebook 2 Neo review: Right edge port Primebook 2 Neo review: Left edge port

The laptop features a plastic body with a matte finish, which effectively resists fingerprints and maintains a clean look. It is lightweight and can be easily carried from one place to another. The left side of the laptop has a USB port, a headphone jack, and a microSD slot. The right side features another USB port, an OTG port, and a charging port. On the bottom of the laptop, two speakers provide decent audio quality, loud enough for watching shows and videos in most settings.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Primebook 2 Neo review: Keyboard and Touchpad

The laptop has a spacious keyboard with large keys, providing ample room for comfortable typing. The touchpad is also generously sized and includes integrated left and right click buttons. The hinge of the laptop is smooth and requires little effort to open.

Overall, the build quality is decent. Considering its price, you get a solid device that meets expectations without any unnecessary frills.

Primebook 2 Neo review: Display

Pros: Good Picture Quality, Adequate Brightness

Cons: Thick Bezels, Poor Outdoor Visibility

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Primebook 2 Neo review: Screen

The laptop features an IPS LCD display that provides good picture quality. However, the bezels are on the thicker side, which could be a consideration for those who prefer a more modern look. The brightness level is adequate for use in well-lit rooms, although it may not perform as well in direct sunlight or open outdoor spaces.

Primebook 2 Neo review: Performance and camera

Pros: User-Friendly Interface, Versatile App Usage, Smooth for Basic Tasks

Cons: Occasional Lag, Not for Intensive Tasks, Subpar Camera

The performance of the device is quite commendable. Starting with the interface, it is user-friendly and resembles the layout familiar to Windows users. Accessing files through the File Manager is straightforward, and the startup menu also mirrors that of Windows, enhancing the overall user experience.

Since the laptop is based on Android, you can easily download apps from the Google Play Store, allowing for versatile usage. Whether you need to write a document or view a PDF, you can simply find and install the appropriate app to meet your needs. While the device generally operates smoothly, there are instances where it may take a bit longer to process requests, which could sometimes give the impression of lag.

It’s important to note that the laptop is best suited for day-to-day office tasks such as sending emails, reading documents, and writing. For more intensive activities like gaming or video editing, a more powerful system would be needed.

In addition, the camera quality on the laptop leaves something to be desired. Users might find it challenging to conduct video calls with clarity. Overall, while the device performs well for various tasks, improvements in camera functionality would enhance its usability for communication.

Primebook 2 Neo review: Battery

Pros: Fast Charging, Good Battery Life, Excellent Standby Time

The laptop features an impressive battery performance. It takes approximately 1.45 hours to fully charge, making it quick and convenient for users. In just 30 minutes, the battery can reach 45 percent charge, allowing for efficient use during short breaks. When used continuously, the laptop lasts between 3 to 4 hours, and if turned off after each session, it can last over 2 days on standby. This makes it a reliable choice for both on-the-go and extended use.

Primebook 2 Neo review: Verdict

The Primebook Neo 2 is a compelling, budget-friendly laptop that blends the intuitive feel of a Windows user interface with the versatility of Android. Its standout features include a lightweight, portable design with a matte finish that resists fingerprints. The spacious keyboard and generously sized trackpad provide a comfortable user experience.

The laptop's performance is commendable for everyday office tasks like email and document creation. The Android-based PrimeOS offers a user-friendly layout and grants easy access to the Google Play Store for a wide range of apps.

However, the display has thick bezels and lacks the brightness needed for outdoor use. The device is not suited for more intensive activities like gaming or video editing, and the camera quality is subpar.

Overall, the Primebook Neo 2 is a great choice for students, casual users, or anyone needing a reliable, affordable device for light productivity and content consumption. Its solid build, long battery life, and fast charging make it a practical option for on-the-go use.

