Redmi Pad 2 review: Strong on battery and performance, but budget means some sacrifices

Redmi recently launched its new tablet in India, the Redmi Pad 2. This device is a new addition to the company's tablet lineup, which also includes the Redmi Pad Pro and Redmi Pad SE. Aimed at budget-conscious buyers seeking a tablet around Rs 15,000, it features Smart Pen support, cellular connectivity, quad speakers, and both front and rear cameras. I had the opportunity to use the tablet for a month, and here is my review. But before diving into the specifics, let's look at the detailed specifications of the tablet.

Model Redmi Pad 2 Price and variants Rs 13,999 (4GB/128GB, Wi-Fi only), Rs 15,999 (6GB/128GB), Rs 17,999 (8GB/256GB) Colours Sky Blue and Graphite Gray Availability Redmi official website, Flipkart and Amazon Display size 11-inch IPS LCD 90Hz display Security Face Unlock Camera setup Single rear cameras, Single front camera Camera specs Rear- 8MP; Front- 5MP Chipset MediaTek Helio G-100 Ultra RAM and storage 4GB+128GB ,6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB Battery and charging 9000mAh battery with support for 18W charging Operating system Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 Sensors Accelerometer, Hall sensor, Gyroscope, Virtual Ambient light sensor, Magnetometer Network and connectivity Dual 4G SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3

Redmi Pad 2 review: Design

(Image Source : OM)Redmi Pad 2 review: Retail box

Upon unboxing the Redmi Pad 2 tablet, you'll find not only the device itself but also user guides, a 15W charger, and a USB Type-C cable. Additionally, a handy tool for accessing the SIM card slot is included.

The device does not come with a built-in screen protector, and users need to buy a protective case separately. The Redmi Pad 2 cover is available for Rs 1,299. Therefore, you will need to spend extra on these accessories, apart from the tablet, before starting its use.

(Image Source : OM)Redmi Pad 2 review: Cover

The tablet features a plastic body with a matte finish on the back panel, which effectively resists fingerprints and maintains a clean look. The placement of the rear camera is well thought out, contributing to an aesthetically pleasing design without feeling bulky. Additionally, the tablet remains lightweight despite housing a robust 9000mAh battery.

(Image Source : OM)Redmi Pad 2 review: Back panel

The tablet features 4 speakers, which are located at both the bottom and top edges. It delivers sound that is adequate for quiet environments but may fall short in noisier settings. The volume rockers are positioned on the side edge near the front camera; however, they could be improved for more effortless operation. Additionally, the lock key is conveniently located on the top edge.

Redmi Pad 2 review: Plain edge Redmi Pad 2 review: Top edge Redmi Pad 2 review: Camera side edge Redmi Pad 2 review: Bottom edge

It also has a microphone and SIM slot which are situated on the same side as the volume keys. The tablet also includes support for a 3.5mm audio jack, enhancing its versatility for audio use.

Redmi Pad 2 review: Display and Smart Pen

(Image Source : OM)Redmi Pad 2 review: Display and Smart Pen

The Redmi Pad 2 features a 11-inch display that offers plenty of space for gaming and enjoying a wide range of content. However, it has thick bezels which may be a consideration for some users. There is also room for improving screen brightness. I mostly switched to maximum brightness for optimal visibility. Overall, the screen quality is just decent, but there's potential for improvement, especially within this price range.

(Image Source : OM)Redmi Pad 2 review: Smart Pen

The Smart Pen is available for purchase separately at Rs 3,999. It is light in weight and does not require much pressure during use. It comes equipped with two buttons, which allows users to take screenshots and select other options on screen. The pen connects to the tablet via Bluetooth, however, it's worth noting that the device does not have a designated space to store the Smart Pen. While it does have some latency, it's manageable given its affordable price.

Redmi Pad 2 review: Performance and camera

The tablet delivers solid performance overall. I found that it handled multitasking quite well. I also tried playing Call of Duty on low graphics settings, and I was surprised by its performance; it managed this without any heating issues. The tablet is equipped with two cameras for video calls and conferencing—one at the front and one at the rear. The front camera performs adequately for its price range, although the rear camera is quite basic and doesn't offer much in terms of quality.

Redmi Pad 2 review: Battery

The tablet boasts impressive battery life, lasting over 10 days when idle. With moderate usage, you can expect around 4 to 5 days before needing a recharge. It supports 18W charging, reaching 20 per cent in just 30 minutes and hitting 54 per cent in around 1 hour and 17 minutes. A full charge takes about 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Redmi Pad 2 review: Verdict

The Redmi Pad 2 is a great pick if you're looking for an affordable tablet. It's perfect for watching videos, playing simple games, and doing everyday tasks, especially if you need a battery that lasts a long time. It performs well and keeps going, which helps it stand out from other tablets in its price range.

But, you should know a few things before buying it. You'll have to spend extra money on things like a cover and a pen, as they don't come with the tablet. Also, don't expect the screen to be super bright or the cameras to take decent pictures or speakers to be loud enough for summer environment. If you're okay with these small compromises, the Redmi Pad 2 gives you good value for what you pay.

