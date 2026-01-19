Lava Blaze Duo 3 launched in India with Dual AMOLED displays, Dimensity 7060 processor Lava Blaze Duo 3 has been launched in India with a dual-display design, featuring a 1.6-inch rear AMOLED screen, 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7060 chipset, and 33W fast charging. Check price and specifications.

New Delhi:

Lava has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Lava Blaze Duo 3 comes with a dual-display setup and features a small screen on the rear panel, which serves as a glance panel for notifications. Some of the key highlights of this smartphone include a 1.6-inch secondary AMOLED display, a Full HD+ AMOLED punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 India price and availability

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is available in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 16,999. The smartphone is offered in Moonlight Black and Imperial Gold colour options.

The device will go on sale starting January 19 via Amazon and retail outlets across the country.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 specifications

Display and Design

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 introduces a 1.6-inch AMOLED rear display that allows users to check notifications, control music, take selfies, and show unique animations without unlocking the main screen.

The primary display is a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience.

Performance and Storage

The smartphone is powered by the 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, paired with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM along with an additional 6GB virtual RAM, and 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Camera Capabilities

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 features a 50MP AI rear camera with a Sony IMX752 sensor, along with an 8MP front camera for selfies. The rear AMOLED display also functions as a preview screen, allowing users to selfies using the main camera.

Battery and convenience features

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone also sports an ultra-slim 7.55mm profile.

