iPhone Air gets massive Rs 32,000 price cut during sale: Where to buy Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale offers a huge discount on the iPhone Air, bringing its price down by nearly Rs 32,000 with bank offers. Check the deal price, offers, and key features.

New Delhi:

Amazon is currently hosting the Great Republic Day Sale on its platform. During the sale, buyers can get huge discounts on everything from smartphones and home appliances to household items and personal care products. The sale is also offering significant discounts on the latest smartphones, making them more affordable. With attractive deals across various brands, it is an ideal time for shoppers looking to upgrade their phones.

iPhone Air discount on Amazon

Here, we are talking about the iPhone Air. Originally priced at Rs 1,19,900, the iPhone Air is now available with a discount of nearly Rs 32,000 during Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale.

This substantial price drop applies to a phone that was launched just four months ago, making the deal even more appealing for buyers looking for Apple’s latest offerings at a lower price.

iPhone Air deal price and bank offers explained

As part of the sale, the iPhone Air is listed on Amazon at Rs 92,499, which reflects a flat discount of Rs 27,401 from its launch price of Rs 1,19,900.

The deal becomes even more attractive when combined with bank offers. For instance, customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card can get an additional discount of Rs 4,264. This brings the total savings to Rs 31,665.

Overall, the iPhone Air is available for approximately Rs 32,000 less than its original price, making this one of the best times to buy the device.

iPhone Air features and specifications

During Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale, the price of Apple’s slimmest smartphone, the iPhone Air, has been reduced significantly. The phone was launched in September in India as well as in the global market and is currently Apple’s thinnest and lightest iPhone.

The iPhone Air measures just 5.6mm in thickness, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. It features a Ceramic Shield body for improved durability.

In terms of display, the phone comes with a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits.

ALSO READ: Is it worth buying the Nothing Phone 3 during the Flipkart sale?