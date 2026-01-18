Is it worth buying the Nothing Phone 3 during the Flipkart sale? Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 brings a massive Rs 45,000 discount on Nothing Phone 3. Check updated price, features, specifications, and whether this flagship deal is worth buying.

New Delhi:

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 has officially begun and will run on the e-commerce platform until January 26, 2026. As part of this sale, Nothing’s premium smartphone launched last year is available at a massive discount of up to Rs 45,000.

The Nothing Phone 3 is the company’s most premium smartphone to date. It comes with a triple-camera setup, a powerful processor, and several flagship-grade features. If you are planning to buy a high-end smartphone during the Flipkart sale, here is everything you need to know to decide whether this deal is worth it.

Nothing Phone 3 discount during Flipkart sale

The Nothing Phone 3 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,999, while Flipkart had listed it earlier at Rs 84,999. During the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026, the smartphone is available at a starting price of just Rs 39,999.

This discounted price includes the base price of the phone along with applicable bank and exchange offers. The massive price reduction has surprised many buyers, especially since the device was launched only a few months ago.

Nothing Phone 3 specifications and features

The Nothing Phone 3 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2800 × 1260 pixels. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits.

Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, making it suitable for heavy multitasking and gaming.

The device packs a 5,500mAh battery and supports 65W wired fast charging along with 15W wireless charging.

Camera and software details

The Nothing Phone 3 comes with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of:

50MP primary camera

50MP periscope camera

50MP ultrawide camera

For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 50MP front camera.

On the software front, the device runs Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15. The company has promised five years of software updates for this smartphone.

Connectivity and durability

The Nothing Phone 3 supports one physical SIM card and one eSIM. It is also IP68-rated, which means the device is resistant to dust and can survive accidental water exposure.

FAQs

Is it worth buying the Nothing Phone 3 during the Flipkart sale?

Yes. The Nothing Phone 3 offers flagship-level specifications, and the significant price reduction during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale makes it a strong contender compared to other smartphones in this price range.

What is the USP of the Nothing Phone 3?

The biggest USP of Nothing smartphones has always been their unique design. The Nothing Phone 3 continues this trend while also offering a clean and smooth user interface.

ALSO READ: BSNL delights users, announces new offer with 3,300GB data at 50Mbps