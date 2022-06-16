KRAFTON introduces ANA, the virtual human with real like expressions: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : KRAFTON KRAFTON

KRAFTON, a South Korean gaming company has unleashed the first images of ANA, the virtual human of the company which will be powered by hyperrealism, rigging and deep learning.

ANA has been designed to engage a global audience and help establish KRAFTON’s Web 3.0 ecosystem. ANA is the first virtual human-introduced by KRAFTON since its initial plan was revealed this past February through a technical demonstration.

KRAFTON has reportedly worked internally to create a virtual human, which could be accepted and approved by audiences across the world.

ANA was developed through the hyperrealism production technology of Unreal Engine and she proudly displays a hyper-realistic appearance. The company has claimed that ANA has been blurring the lines between a digital character and a real human.

With human-like features, such as the baby hair and fluff on her skin, ANA looks like a virtual human that currently exists through other technologies. The highly-advanced face rigging technology delicately expresses the movement of the pupil, fine facial muscles and wrinkles, and enables the natural joint movement across the entire body. Additionally, deep learning technologies, such as advanced voice synthesis, help create an artificially intelligent voice for ANA so she can act and sing just like a real human.

Josh Seokjin Shin, Head of the Creative Center of KRAFTON said, "ANA is a hyper-realistic virtual human created by KRAFTON’s unparalleled technology. We expect her to attract the interest and popularity of Gen Z around the world. ANA will release an original music track and expand her scope of activity as an influencer into various areas across entertainment and esports."

More information about ANA will be revealed later this year through images, videos and her unique story arc. For assets and the latest information on ANA and KRAFTON, please visit the KRAFTON Press Site.