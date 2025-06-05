Jio disrupts market: Introduces Rs 100 plan offering 90-day validity Jio has introduced several new plans that include free access to JioHotstar, enhancing the value for its customers.

Recently, the latest report from TRAI highlighted that Jio has attracted the highest number of new users. The telecom company offers a wide range of recharge plans that are more affordable than those of competitors. For just Rs 100, users can access a plan with 90 days of validity. Additionally, for a mere Rs 51, customers can enjoy unlimited 5G data. Earlier this year, Jio also rolled out a plan with 200 days of validity, providing users with numerous OTT benefits alongside unlimited calling and data. Recently, the company has introduced various plans that include a subscription to JioHotstar.

Jio's Rs 100 plan

Reliance Jio has launched this budget-friendly recharge option as the JioHotstar data pack. This plan offers users 90 days of validity, and as the name implies, it includes a free JioHotstar subscription for three months. Users also get 5GB of high-speed data, though it does not come with calling benefits. This recharge plan can be combined with any regular plan.

For those who pair it with a monthly or 28-day recharge, it’s essential to renew their monthly pack 48 hours before the validity ends to continue enjoying JioHotstar for the full 90 days. If combined with a yearly or 84-day plan, users will seamlessly enjoy the JioHotstar benefits for the entire 90 days without any interruptions.

Other data-only packs from Jio

Jio also offers an array of data-only packs priced at Rs 51, Rs 101, and Rs 151. A standout feature of these three plans is the provision of unlimited 5G data. Users can merge any of these data packs with their regular plans that deliver daily 1.5GB data benefits. The Rs 51 plan provides unlimited 5G data for one month, while the Rs 101 plan lasts for two months, and the Rs 151 plan extends for three months. Each of these options additionally offers high-speed 4G data allowances of 3GB, 6GB, and 9GB, respectively.

