India Post unveils DIGIPIN: Short code for exact locations, here's how to use it India Post has introduced the DIGIPIN service, which will serve as your new digital address. Unlike traditional PIN codes, this new system will provide an exact pinpoint of your location.

New Delhi:

You no longer need to rely on traditional PIN codes for sending couriers, as Indian Post has introduced the DIGIPIN service. This innovative system generates a digital PIN code based on your location coordinates, ensuring that your courier reaches the correct address. So, how can you obtain your DigiPin, and how does it work? Let's dive into the details.

What is DIGIPIN?

What is DIGIPIN?

Indian Post is moving towards a fully digital approach. They have launched a dedicated website where users can create a digital PIN code for their addresses. These DigiPins are unique 10-digit alphanumeric codes derived from the exact location coordinates of your home or office.

In addition to courier and parcel deliveries, the DigiPin can also be utilized for emergency services. In urgent situations, you can provide your DigiPin to call for police, ambulance, or fire services, allowing them to easily locate your address for prompt assistance.

How to generate DIGIPIN?

How to generate DIGIPIN?

To create your DigiPin, head over to the official website https://dac.indiapost.gov.in/mydigipin/home. Here, you will need to grant location access to your device so that a DigiPin can be generated based on your precise position.

Once you allow location access, your DigiPin will be created. You can then use this code for various purposes, such as emergency services, logistics, courier delivery, and even rideshare bookings.

According to India Post, IIT Hyderabad, NRSC, and ISRO have played a significant role in the development of DIGIPIN. Their contributions have made it simple to generate a DigiPin pinpointing the exact location of your home, office, or any institution within a 4m x 4m grid. Each grid is assigned a unique alphanumeric 10-character PIN code based on its coordinates, making the DIGIPIN distinct from existing PIN codes.

How is it different from the traditional PIN code?

How is it different from the traditional PIN code?

Traditional PIN codes are designed for larger areas, while the DigiPin focuses on precise locations. While all post offices in India utilise 6-digit PIN codes, the DigiPin features a more intricate 10-character combination of letters and numbers. Its precision simplifies finding specific locations. Remarkably, this digital PIN code can also be used offline, adding to its convenience.

