Motorola's cheapest foldable phone goes on sale in India, offering savings of up to Rs 37,000 The sale of the Motorola Razr 60 has officially started in India today. Customers can save up to Rs 37,000 on the purchase of Motorola's most affordable foldable phone. The company is offering a variety of bank promotions for those buying the phone.

New Delhi:

The Motorola Razr 60 foldable smartphone is now available for purchase in India as of today. It marks the company's most affordable flip phone in this series to date. You can buy it on e-commerce platform Flipkart and Motorola's official site, among other retailers. This latest model features a pOLED display and a durable titanium hinge, serving as an upgrade to last year's Motorola Razr 50. Let’s take a closer look at the offers available during the phone’s first sale.

Motorola Razr 60 India price and offers

The Motorola Razr 60 has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 49,999. It comes in three vibrant colors: Penatone Gibraltar Sea, Penatone Spring Bud, and Penatone Lightest Sky. Besides Flipkart, it’s also available from several other retailers, including Reliance Digital. Buyers can enjoy attractive bank discounts and exchange offers. A 5 per cent cashback is available when purchasing from the brand's official website, and no-cost EMI options can also be availed. Additionally, users can save up to Rs 37,299 through exchanges for their old phones.

Motorola Razr 60 specifications

This flip phone boasts a 6.9-inch LTPO pOLED foldable display that supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The main display offers remarkable peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits and HDR10+ support. Additionally, the device includes a 3.6-inch external pOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching 1,700 nits.

Motorola has equipped the Razr 60 with a robust titanium hinge, claiming it can endure up to 500,000 folds. The device also features an IP48 rating, providing protection against dust and water. Under the hood, it runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, supporting up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Razr 60 runs on Hello UI based on the Android 15 operating system.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide or macro camera. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32MP front-facing camera. Powering the device is a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W USB Type C wired fast charging alongside 15W wireless charging.

ALSO READ: Jio delights its users; offers unlimited 5G data for just Rs 51 for a month