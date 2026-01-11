Jio delights users with new affordable 36-day recharge plan featuring 2GB daily data Jio launches a new Rs 450 festive recharge plan with 36 days of validity, 72GB data, and a free 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio has introduced a new recharge plan for its users as part of its limited-time festive offer portfolio. Priced at Rs 450, this plan bridges the gap between monthly and quarterly recharges by offering 36 days of validity along with a host of additional digital benefits.

Jio Rs 450 recharge plan: Data and calling benefits

Jio Rs 450 recharge plan offers users 2GB of high-speed 4G data per day, totaling 72GB over the 36-day period. Additionally, eligible subscribers with compatible devices can enjoy unlimited 5G data under Jio’s True 5G program. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS per day.

Jio Rs 450 recharge plan: AI cloud storage

Jio Rs 450 recharge plan provides complimentary access to JioAICloud, which includes 50GB of free cloud storage for backups, photos, and documents. Furthermore, users aged 18 and above are eligible for a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini, a high-end AI subscription valued at Rs 35,100. To keep this AI benefit active, users must remain on a continuous unlimited 5G plan priced at Rs 349 or above.

(Image Source : JIO)Jio Rs 450 recharge plan

Jio Rs 450 recharge plan: Entertainment and OTT offers

Jio Rs 450 recharge plan bundles several entertainment subscriptions, including JioTV and a 3-month JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription. To maintain the 2nd and 3rd-month JioHotstar benefits, monthly users must ensure they recharge within 48 hours of their current plan's expiry. The offer also extends to JioHome services, providing a two-month free trial on new home broadband connections.

Jio emerges as market leader

According to the latest data from TRAI, Reliance Jio has once again solidified its position as the market leader, adding 1.38 million (13.88 lakh) new subscribers in November 2025. This 0.46 per cent growth has propelled Jio’s total market share to a dominant 41.41 per cent.