iPhone 15 now available with massive Rs 30,885 discount: Where to buy

iPhone 15 discount finally brings Apple iPhone within your budget. The iPhone 15 has received a significant price cut to attract new buyers. Interested buyers can now get it for Rs 30,885 less than its original launch price. Interestingly, this specific deal isn't found on Amazon, Flipkart, or Apple's official website. Instead, Vijay Sales is hosting this limited-time offer, making the premium device more affordable than ever.

iPhone 15 discount details

iPhone 15 discount offers are currently live across all three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. While Apple originally launched the base model at Rs 79,900, Vijay Sales has slashed the listing price to just Rs 52,990. To sweeten the deal, you can stack bank offers, such as a 7.5 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 3,975) when using an American Express credit card. By combining the retail markdown and the bank offer, you can save a total of Rs 30,885, bringing the effective price of the iPhone 15 down to just Rs 49,015.

iPhone 15: Display and performance features

iPhone 15 discount seekers will be pleased to know they are getting a powerhouse of a device. It features a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display equipped with the innovative Dynamic Island. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, ensuring smooth performance and high efficiency. The camera system has also seen a major upgrade, now featuring a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, capable of next-generation portraits with advanced depth control.

The device features a high-capacity battery and has finally transitioned to USB Type-C charging. It also supports MagSafe, Qi2, and Qi wireless charging standards. Safety features like Crash Detection and Face ID come standard. While it launched with iOS 17, it is fully compatible with the latest iOS 26 update, ensuring your device stays current for years to come.

