Sumit Nagal confident of India's doubles depth despite Yuki Bhambri's injury setback in Davis Cup

New Delhi:

As Team India puts the finishing touches on their preparations for the upcoming Davis Cup Qualifier tie against South Korea, spearhead Sumit Nagal is maintaining a laser-sharp, process-driven focus. Riding high on India's thrilling 3–2 victory over the Netherlands in Bengaluru, the squad is aiming to script history by qualifying for the Davis Cup Final 8 for the first time under the modern format.

Speaking exclusively to India TV from the practice venue in Seoul, Nagal addressed the team’s preparations, court conditions, mental strategies and the sudden injury setback to doubles veteran Yuki Bhambri.

Preparation and building on home momentum

The Indian squad arrived early in Seoul to acclimate to local conditions. Nagal noted that the energy within the camp remains high following their intensive practice sessions over the past few days and wants to use the remaining days well to get ready for the matches.

“Everything is going great; the entire team has arrived. It's been two or three days for us here. We are practising a lot, spending a lot of hours on the court and in the gym, so everything is going well. Everyone is feeling good. We have three more days before the matches start, so we are really looking forward to the next practice sessions and getting ready for the matches,” Nagal said.

Notably, India's path to Seoul was paved by a memorable home victory in February, where Sureshkumar Dhakshineswar delivered standout performances under pressure. Nagal emphasised the importance of carrying that winning momentum into foreign territory while calling on the Indian fan base for support.

“As you know, the tie went well for us and for the Indian team. DK played three very good matches; hats off to him for doing what he did in February. Obviously, we also used the home advantage—we hosted the match in Bengaluru. Sunil Yajaman is a wonderful host, KSTA did a fantastic job, and so did the AITA. I felt like it was a tie meant for us to win. We are hoping to bring that same attitude and same energy to Seoul,” Nagal said.

Decoding Korean conditions and managing pressure

Surface speed and weather play pivotal roles in outdoor ties. Assessing the hard courts at the Seoul venue, Nagal expects long, gruelling baseline rallies rather than quick-strike points.

“The courts are medium-paced, so there are going to be a lot of rallies—not fast conditions. I think the weather is going to be around 24–25 degrees Celsius. It's going to be pleasant, not hot, not humid. So I think it's going to be okay for both sides,” Nagal noted.

With a historic spot in the World Group Final 8 on the line, high expectations bring inevitable pressure. As India's top-ranked singles player, Nagal relies on a narrow, task-oriented routine to keep anxiety at bay.

“Every team member feels pressure because everyone wants the same thing, you know? Everyone wants to qualify, everyone wants to win. How do I manage it? You have to bring your focus down, make your perspective very small, and focus on very simple things: 'Can I run to the ball fast? Can I hit the ball the way I want to hit?' You try to minimise your thoughts. Because if you leave your mind open and let it keep thinking, it will wander a lot,” Nagal explained.

“So you have to force yourself to focus on things that are very important at that exact second, at that minute. When I am spending time on the court, I am focusing on the box, my forehand, my footwork, and my serve. When I am in the gym, I focus on my body. When I am with my physio, I focus on my recovery. Like this, I try to minimise my thoughts, try to sleep 9–10 hours if I can, and then get ready to do the same thing again.

“Obviously, you are going to feel the nerves when you step onto the court on Friday—you cannot run away from that, no matter what. In the first few games it's going to be there, but you have to accept it, try to deal with it, and move on. That's it,” he added.

Refuting the 'unknown' label and praising teammates

Countering suggestions that South Korea's lineup presents lesser-known opponents, Nagal offered a firm reality check regarding the depth of Asian tennis, pointing to the credentialed resumes of the host nation's players.

“I'll stop you right now, because that is not true! These are very good players. Their top player [Kwon Soon-woo] has been in the top 50 and is an ATP 250 winner. Their second player [Hong Seong-chan] has been ranked 130 in the world, is a very good player, and was world No. 2 in juniors. Me and all these boys have actually grown up together since under-12, so we know each other very well. And their third singles player is Hyeon Chung—the guy was top 20 in the world, beat Djokovic, and made the semifinals of the Australian Open. So I don't think that's the right way to look at it, thinking people haven't heard their names. These guys are very good tennis players, and the same goes for Japan and China. China has four players in the top 100, which is the highest for any Asian country,” Nagal highlighted.

Nagal also spoke warmly of his singles partner, Sureshkumar Dhakshineswar, who overcame years of injury setbacks and collegiate transitions to establish himself in the national setup.

“I've known DK for a very long time, since he was about 16 or 17, so I've known him for 10 years now. It was a bit unfortunate for him because he had an injury around the COVID era, then missed playing during the COVID year and the year before that. Then he made the transition to college tennis... so 2–3 years were unfortunately lost for him. He's been playing really well recently. We talk a lot, and I try to help him with whatever guidance I can offer. He's a very shy guy, but he has a very good heart. Tennis-wise, he's had an incredible run in the Davis Cup, and I really hope he keeps it going and keeps helping us win points,” Nagal shared.

Adapting to Yuki Bhambri's withdrawal

India suffered a major setback with veteran doubles specialist Yuki Bhambri forced to withdraw due to a right thigh strain. While admitting it is a loss, Nagal expressed full trust in India's doubles depth, with players like N. Sriram Balaji, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha, and Anirudh Chandrasekar stepping up.

“Of course, it's never good to lose your top singles or doubles player. It doesn't feel good, but as a tennis player and as a team, you have to get used to these things because you know it can happen in any team event. Fortunately, we have good doubles players in India. We have options now with Anirudh or Niki—both are top players ranked in the individual top 100. I believe it should be fine, and I trust the boys will play well in doubles,” Nagal stated.

Nagal concluded with a rallying call for the Indian diaspora in South Korea ahead of Friday's opening matches:

“For me, it's my first time playing a Davis Cup tie in Korea... Honestly, in most countries, playing away in the Davis Cup is never easy because the crowd is much louder and more rowdy in a Davis Cup environment. We'll find out on Friday, but I really hope Indians living in Seoul, Korea, or nearby can show up on Friday to support the Indian team,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Indian users can watch Davis Cup live on the Veto app.