Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Results: BJP wins Ward 50 after re-polling, edges Congress 45-44

Jodhpur:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hemaram Choudhary emerged victorious in Ward No. 50 of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation following the re-polling on Thursday (September 17). With the Ward 50 result now declared, the final tally for all 100 wards of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation has become clear, with the BJP winning 45 wards and the Congress 44.

Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Results

The BJP has won 45 of the 100 wards, the Congress managed to bag 44 seats, and the Independent secured 11 wards in the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation.

BJP: 45

Congress: 44

Independent: 11

Notably, repolling was conducted at 10 polling stations across the Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota municipal corporations and Suket Municipality on Wednesday (September 16) after technical glitches were detected in electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the counting of votes in the Rajasthan urban local body elections on Monday (September 14). Of the 10 polling stations, five were in Jaipur Municipal Corporation, three in Kota Municipal Corporation, one in Jodhpur Municipal Corporation and one in Suket Municipality.

According to the State Election Commission, complaints regarding technical glitches in the EVMs at these polling stations were received during the counting process.

The elections were seen as a major test for the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls. A total of 71.95 per cent of voters in Jodhpur exercised their right to vote in 100 wards. In terms of votes, 5,12,410 people cast their votes out of a total of 7,12,164 voters.

Rajasthan urban local body election results

The ruling BJP emerged ahead of the Congress in Rajasthan’s urban local body elections on Monday, winning 4,179 wards against the opposition party’s 3,613 and securing clear majorities in four of the state’s 10 municipal corporations.

The Congress secured a majority in Bikaner Municipal Corporation and scored a major victory in Jhalawar Municipal Council, considered a stronghold of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

Independents emerged as a major force, winning 2,273 wards and dominating the verdict in Bharatpur Municipal Corporation, the hometown of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, where they won 36 of the 65 wards. The result also saw the Aam Aadmi Party make a significant breakthrough in Baran.

The polling for the local body elections was held in two phases on September 9 and 11. Polling was held in 162 urban local bodies in phase one, recording a 76.42 per cent voter turnout. The second phase saw 147 urban local bodies going to the polls, leading to a turnout of 70.68 per cent.

(Input: Shekhar Vyas)

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