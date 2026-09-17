12 FIRs registered against Shahzad Bhatti Network, hand grenades recovered from arrested accused

The Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is now trying to ensnare Indian youth through internet media and push them towards radicalism and terrorist activities. The entire network has Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti at the forefront. According to the Special Cell of Delhi Police, 12 FIRs have been registered against the Shahzad Bhatti module so far and 51 accused have been arrested in these cases.

Hand grenades, petrol bombs recovered from arrested accused

Hand grenades, consignment of foreign weapons and petrol bombs were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused. According to the investigation, besides Shahzad Bhatti, the names of criminals in Pakistan like Dawood Ibrahim, Munna Jhingara and Ajmal Gurjar are being used to influence the youth..

Through social media and other online platforms, young people are given lures such as easy money, weapons and settling abroad. The network targets local criminals and unemployed youths who have no prior terrorist record, rather than the cadres of traditional terrorist organisations.

Using such youths in tasks such as reiki, delivering weapons and, if necessary, lone attacks can pose a challenge for security agencies. Internet media has become the largest vehicle for this network. First young people are contacted online, then they are lured with money and the world of crime to slowly become part of the terrorist network.

Many young men involved in such modules appear normal at first glance

The challenge for security agencies is that many young men involved in such modules appear normal at first glance. They have no old terrorist record. That is why agencies are now keeping a close eye on such networks on social media and the crime-terror nexus operating from Pakistan.

The development after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government has declared Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Shah stated that the action came pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of zero tolerance against terror.

Centre declares Shahzad Bhatti Network a terrorist organisation

"The group is involved in smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics across borders, apart from inciting youths and petty criminals into terrorism. Targeting India's democratic structure and the fabric of communal harmony, the syndicate also published hateful digital content," the minister said on X.

A gazette notification issued by the Union Home Affairs on Wednesday invoked Section 35(1)(a) of the UAPA to add "Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)" to the First Schedule of the Act, which lists banned terrorist organisations.

"'Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)' is an organisation whose objective is to involve gullible youth and local criminals to smuggle arms, explosives, and narcotics from across the border, and through terrorist activities, pose a serious threat to the democratic system, communal harmony, and internal security of the country," the notification said.

In this regard, a notification cited criminal cases against alleged SBN members under such laws as the UAPA, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Explosives Act, Information Technology Act and Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

As part of the UAPA, the addition of an outfit to the First Schedule formally places it among the organisations designated "terrorist" under Indian law.

SBN is the 46th entry on the list.

SBN is involved in radicalising gullible youth

As per the notification, the SBN is involved in "radicalising gullible youth" by offering allurements, motivating them for anti-national activities, and mobilising resources for anti-national acts in collusion with other banned outfits and similarly designated entities.

In the wake of these developments, the security agencies have carried a major multi-state crackdown against the ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) recently and busted its terror syndicate. Under the leadership of PM Modi and the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, 253 people were detained across 14 states, over 80 FIRs and 200+ arrests recorded against SBN as part of the 'zero tolerance' policy towards cross-border terrorism.

In a post on X platform, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said “Modi govt destroyed the ISI-backed terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives. Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states upholding a brilliant example of India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism. Substantial recoveries, including IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges, and CCTV cameras used for espionage, were made from the ISI-funded group. The network was involved in several terrorist activities.”

It should be noted that the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), a Pakistan-based, ISI-backed terror syndicate linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India. SBN has also been paying local conduits to recce police, defence and religious sites, and to install CCTV cameras for espionage.

Also Read:

Delhi Police busts two terror modules linked to gangster Shahzad Bhatti, seven arrested