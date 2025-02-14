iPhone SE 4 launch expected on February 19 as Tim Cook teases product launch

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone SE 4

Tech-major Apple is all set for its first product launch of 2025. Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed the launch date on X (formerly Twitter). Without sharing any details about the product, Cook said that people will get to meet the newest member of the family on February 19.

“Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19,” he shared on the social media platform.

It is expected that the much-awaited Apple iPhone SE 4 could be launched at the event. Earlier, there were rumours that the smartphone would be launched on February 12.

Meanwhile, Renowned Apple analyst Mark Gurman also revised his prediction regarding the launch of the iPhone SE 4. He predicted that the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be announced next week during Apple’s upcoming product briefings. However, he reassures that the launch is still imminent.

iPhone SE 4: Expected features and upgrades

Ahead of the expected launch, here are some of the expected features of the Apple iPhone SE 4. The smartphone is likely to come with a significant design overhaul. Some reports suggest that it may even embrace an iPhone 14-like design.

Here are the key expected upgrades:

iPhone SE 4 Display: 6.1-inch OLED display (up from 4.7-inch LCD) with 60Hz refresh rate

iPhone SE 4 Security: Face ID replaces the Touch ID home button

iPhone SE 4 Camera upgrade: 48MP rear camera (up from 12MP), 24MP front camera

iPhone SE 4 Processor: Apple A18 chip with 8GB RAM and potential Apple Intelligence features

iPhone SE 4 Highlight: A more modern flat-edge design, similar to recent iPhone models

M4 MacBook Air launch expected

Apart from iPhone SE 4, the tech major may launch the M4 MacBook Air.

Apple kicks off the year with Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

The company has already introduced the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. Priced at Rs 29,900