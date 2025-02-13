iPhone SE 4 launch delayed! Now expected next week, M4 MacBook Air coming soon

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone SE 4

The highly anticipated Apple iPhone SE 4, which was widely rumoured to launch this week—some even speculated a February 12 release—has turned out to be just speculation. Apple fans eager for the device will have to wait a little longer, as the launch has been slightly delayed. Renowned Apple analyst Mark Gurman has now revised his prediction, stating that the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be announced next week during Apple’s upcoming product briefings. However, he reassures that the launch is still imminent.

Apple's busy week: New announcements incoming

According to Gurman, Apple has a small announcement planned for tomorrow, though details remain unclear. Additionally, there will be an Apple Vision Pro-related announcement on Friday, as Vision Pro representatives are reportedly reaching out to the press regarding an upcoming update.

M4 MacBook Air launch in the coming weeks

Another highly anticipated Apple product, the M4 MacBook Air, is expected to debut within the next few weeks. Gurman has hinted at a launch soon, fueling excitement among Apple fans eager to see the next generation of MacBook Air with an M4 chip.

Apple kicks off the year with Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

Ahead of these major product launches, Apple has already introduced the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. Priced at ₹29,900, these earbuds are designed for athletes and feature a built-in heart rate sensor along with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode.

iPhone SE 4: Expected features and upgrades

Apple’s iPhone SE 4 is expected to receive a significant design overhaul, moving away from its traditional compact form and embracing an iPhone 14-like design. Here are the key expected upgrades:

Display: 6.1-inch OLED display (up from 4.7-inch LCD) with 60Hz refresh rate Security: Face ID replaces the Touch ID home button Camera upgrade: 48MP rear camera (up from 12MP), 24MP front camera Processor: Apple A18 chip with 8GB RAM and potential Apple Intelligence features Highlight: A more modern flat-edge design, similar to recent iPhone models

