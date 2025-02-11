Noida family fooled in Digital Arrest scam, lost Rs 1 crore: Fraudsters posed as cops

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Digital Arrest

A Noida-based family fell victim to a shocking cybercrime recently, where the fraudsters posing as government officials and extorted over Rs 1 crore- by keeping them under a so-called ‘digital arrest’ for up to five days. The criminals threatened to arrest the complainant’s wife and daughter if the ransom was not paid.

Fraudsters impersonated police officials

As per the police reports, Chandrabhanu Paliwal, the complainant was received via a call from an unknown number on February 1 (2025).

The caller falsely claimed that the Cyber Crime Branch of Mumbai was handling his case, PTI reported.

Just 10 minutes later, another person who pretended to be an IPS officer, made a video call to Paliwal, to intimidate him further- which looked undeniably true.

The family kept under ‘digital arrest’

The fake officer further accused Paliwal of extortion and claimed that 24 cases were filed against him at different locations.

His wife and daughter, on the other hand, were also virtually detained, as the fraudsters warned them against contacting anyone or stepping outside.

The criminals threatened to have them arrested if they failed to pay.

The victim lost Rs 1.1 crore in 5 days

Fearing for his family’s safety, Paliwal transferred Rs 1.1 crore to the fraudsters within five days. After realizing it was a scam, he approached the police, and a case has been registered.

Police investigation underway

Authorities have launched a cybercrime investigation, urging citizens to be cautious of such frauds. People are advised to verify any legal threats and report suspicious calls immediately to prevent falling victim to similar scams.

