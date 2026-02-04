iPhone 18 Series leaks: Apple plans major hardware upgrades, foldable iPhone incoming Apple’s iPhone 18 series may keep the familiar design but bring big hardware upgrades, a new chip, camera changes, and Apple’s first foldable iPhone. Here’s what the latest leaks reveal.

New Delhi:

Apple is set to surprise millions of iPhone users this year with major changes planned for its upcoming iPhone 18 series. While the American tech giant is reportedly not making drastic design changes to the iPhone 18 lineup, the series is expected to receive notable hardware upgrades. At the same time, visible design changes could be introduced with the iPhone Air 2.

iPhone 18 Series design details tipped

A new leak from China has shed light on the design of the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup. According to Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital (FFD), who shared details on social media platform Weibo, the iPhone 18 series will feature a design similar to the existing iPhone 17 series.

However, changes could be introduced to the Dynamic Island feature. The report suggests that Apple may place Face ID components under the display in the iPhone 18 series, potentially altering the current Dynamic Island layout.

Processor and camera upgrades expected

The tipster also claims that the iPhone 18 series may be powered by the A20 Bionic and A20 Pro Bionic processors. Earlier reports indicate that Apple could adopt a 2nm processor for the iPhone 18 lineup, making it the company’s first smartphone series to use this advanced chip technology.

Samsung is also expected to use a 2nm processor in its Galaxy S26 series, which is scheduled to launch this year.

According to some leaked reports, the iPhone 18 series could feature a selfie camera with a top-left punch-hole design.

iPhone 18 models and display sizes

Recent reports suggest that Apple may not launch the standard iPhone 18 this year. Instead, the company is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max alongside its first foldable iPhone.

The iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.27-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may come with a larger 6.86-inch OLED display. All models in the iPhone 18 series are said to feature a 48MP main camera and an 18MP Center Stage selfie camera.

First foldable iPhone: New details emerge

Fresh information has also surfaced regarding Apple’s first foldable iPhone. The device, referred to as the iPhone Fold, is expected to feature the largest battery ever used in an Apple smartphone.

Its design is said to differ from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. The foldable iPhone may include an AI button placed alongside the power button. According to the report, the battery will be positioned on the left side of the device, while the motherboard and other controls will be located on the right. Apple is reportedly planning to place all physical buttons on the right side of the foldable phone.

ALSO READ: Apple’s first OLED MacBooks near launch as Samsung begins 8th-gen OLED panel production