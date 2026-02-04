Apple’s first OLED MacBooks near launch as Samsung begins 8th-gen OLED panel production Samsung Display is set to start mass production of its 8th-generation OLED panels in May, with reports suggesting Apple’s first OLED MacBooks and new M5 Pro, M5 Max models are nearing launch.

New Delhi:

Samsung Display is set to begin mass production of the world’s first 8th-generation OLED panel series in May, a move that is expected to pave the way for Apple’s first OLED-equipped MacBooks later this year. According to a report, the new A6 OLED series will supply display panels for future MacBook models, marking a major shift in Apple’s laptop display strategy.

At the same time, Apple is also expected to refresh its MacBook Pro lineup with new M5 Pro and M5 Max models, as low retail stock levels and software-related hints point towards an upcoming launch.

Samsung display to begin mass production of 8th-gen OLED panels

According to a report by The Elec, Samsung Display plans to start producing glass substrates for its A6 OLED series in May, signalling the beginning of mass production. The A6 OLED panels are expected to be used in Apple’s upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook models, which are tipped to launch in the fourth quarter of the year.

Samsung Display is reportedly aiming to ship around two million OLED panels by the end of the year. However, the report notes that some module components are still being finalised, as Apple continues to make design changes to reduce costs and complete testing.

Panel shipments to begin in the third quarter

The report adds that Samsung Display is prioritising front-end panel production before moving on to module assembly. Shipments of the OLED panels to Foxconn, which assembles MacBooks for Apple, are expected to begin in the third quarter.

Samsung’s investment plans and OLED expansion

Samsung Display has reportedly committed to investing 4.1 trillion won in its 8th-generation IT OLED business by 2026. The company plans to scale up annual production capacity to 10 million panels and increase IT OLEDs to account for 20 percent of its total sales.

To improve display line utilisation and reduce costs, Samsung is also working to bring in additional laptop brands such as Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Meanwhile, BOE is said to be accelerating its own 8th-generation OLED development efforts in China.

Apple’s M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro launch expected soon

Separately, a report from MacRumors suggests that Apple is preparing to launch new MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. An Apple Premium Reseller has indicated that MacBook Pro stock levels are currently very limited, which has historically pointed to an imminent product update.

Apple has followed a similar pattern ahead of previous MacBook launches, including the M1, M2, and M3 generations. While the exact launch timeline remains unclear, the report suggests that Apple could announce the new M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models within days or weeks to align with software releases and clear existing inventory.