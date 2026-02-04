Ghaziabad tragedy: Online games and challenges children should never play After three minor sisters died in Ghaziabad while allegedly attempting an online game task, concerns have resurfaced over dangerous online games and viral challenges putting children at risk.

New Delhi:

Once again, innocent lives have been lost after falling prey to dangerous online games. According to information available so far, three minor sisters living in Bharat City Society in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from their building while attempting to complete the final task of the so-called “Korean Lover” game.

The tragic incident, which occurred late last night, has once again raised serious concerns about the growing impact of harmful online games on children. It has renewed questions about how long innocent minors will continue to fall into dangerous virtual traps with fatal consequences.

A wake-up call for parents and guardians

This heartbreaking incident has served as a wake-up call for parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s online activities. It is crucial to ensure that children are not participating in dangerous online games or viral challenges that could put their lives at risk.

Below are some online games and challenges that children should never play, as they can prove deadly.

Dangerous online games parents should be aware of

Fire Fairy

This game targets young children and falsely claims that leaving a gas stove on at night will turn them into a “fairy.” This is extremely dangerous and can put not only the child but also other family members at serious risk.

Granny / Evil Nun

These games involve completing tasks in dark, haunted environments filled with frightening visuals and sounds. While players can exit the game if they fail, the intense fear can negatively impact children’s mental health, leading to nightmares, fear of darkness, and other psychological issues.

Blue Whale Game

Several incidents linked to the Blue Whale game were reported a few years ago, resulting in the loss of many young lives. The game involves completing tasks over 50 days, with the final task reportedly involving suicide. Although the game is old, it can reappear under different names. Parents should closely monitor their children’s mobile usage to ensure they are not accessing such content.

Games that are not banned but can still be risky

Roblox

Roblox is a creative platform that allows users to play and create games. However, some user-generated rooms may contain sexual content or frightening scenarios. There is also a risk of online grooming, making parental supervision essential.

Life-threatening online challenges on social media

Apart from games, certain viral challenges circulating on social media can be directly life-threatening. Parents and guardians should remain alert to these trends.

Chroming Challenge

One of the most dangerous trends, this challenge involves inhaling household substances such as deodorant, paint thinner, markers, or nail polish remover to get high. This can lead to Sudden Sniffing Death Syndrome, caused by cardiac arrest, as well as brain and lung damage.

Blackout Challenge

Also known as the Pass Out Challenge, this involves holding one’s breath or restricting airflow to induce unconsciousness. The challenge carries a high risk of brain damage, seizures, and death due to oxygen deprivation.

Benadryl Challenge

In this challenge, excessive amounts of the allergy medication Benadryl are consumed to induce hallucinations. Overdosing can result in heart attack, coma, and death.

What parents can do to protect their children

Instead of outright banning mobile phones, parents should talk openly with their children and explain the serious risks associated with dangerous challenges such as Chroming or the Blackout Challenge. These activities can result in permanent disability or death.

Parents should closely observe changes in their child’s behaviour or physical condition, such as unusual chemical smells, cuts or bruises, red eyes, or frequent headaches. Using parental control tools like Google Family Link can help monitor online activity. Features such as chat options in games like Roblox should be disabled or limited to “Friends Only” to prevent contact with strangers.

If there is any suspicion that a child is involved in a dangerous online game or challenge, parents should immediately seek help from a child psychologist or contact the cyber cell.

Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.