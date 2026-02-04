Airtel delights users, offers unlimited 4G data with selected prepaid plans Airtel has rolled out unlimited 4G and 5G data on select prepaid plans priced at Rs 399 and Rs 449, offering up to 300GB data along with multiple bundled benefits.

New Delhi:

Airtel has introduced unlimited 4G data with select prepaid plans. The plans remain unchanged in pricing and structure, with only the data benefit upgraded to unlimited 4G data usage. These plans also include unlimited 5G data. Currently, this facility is available with two prepaid plans priced at Rs 399 and Rs 449. Both plans are widely available across India.

Let’s take a closer look at the benefits offered under Airtel’s unlimited 4G data plans.

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan: Benefits and validity

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 399 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 4G and 5G data. Under Airtel’s commercial usage policy, unlimited data is capped at 300GB for 30 days.

This limit is two days longer than what Vodafone Idea offers for the same data usage. For Vi users, unlimited 4G and 5G data means 300GB for a period of 28 days.

The Airtel Rs 399 plan comes with a service validity of 28 days, making it suitable for users who require high data usage over a shorter duration.

Additional benefits with Rs 399 plan

Adobe Express Premium for one year

Free access to Airtel Xstream Play

Free Hello Tunes

Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan: What it offers

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 449 prepaid plan also comes with a service validity of 28 days. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 4G and 5G data, capped at 300GB for 30 days.

In addition to core benefits, Airtel is offering several complimentary services with this plan.

Additional benefits with Rs 449 plan

Google One (30GB cloud storage)

Jio Hotstar Mobile subscription for 28 days

SonyLIV and 20 OTT apps under Airtel Xstream Play

Apple Music subscription for six months

Free Hello Tunes

Airtel unlimited 4G and 5G plans: Availability

At present, Airtel is offering unlimited 4G and 5G data only with these two prepaid plans. Both the Rs 399 and Rs 449 plans are available to customers across India and continue to provide the same benefits as before, with the addition of unlimited data.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 04, 2026: Get Emotes, Pets, and much more for free