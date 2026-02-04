Airtel delights users, offers unlimited 4G data with selected prepaid plans

Airtel has introduced unlimited 4G data with select prepaid plans. The plans remain unchanged in pricing and structure, with only the data benefit upgraded to unlimited 4G data usage. These plans also include unlimited 5G data. Currently, this facility is available with two prepaid plans priced at Rs 399 and Rs 449. Both plans are widely available across India.
Let’s take a closer look at the benefits offered under Airtel’s unlimited 4G data plans.
Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan: Benefits and validity
Bharti Airtel’s Rs 399 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 4G and 5G data. Under Airtel’s commercial usage policy, unlimited data is capped at 300GB for 30 days.
This limit is two days longer than what Vodafone Idea offers for the same data usage. For Vi users, unlimited 4G and 5G data means 300GB for a period of 28 days.
The Airtel Rs 399 plan comes with a service validity of 28 days, making it suitable for users who require high data usage over a shorter duration.
Additional benefits with Rs 399 plan
- Adobe Express Premium for one year
- Free access to Airtel Xstream Play
- Free Hello Tunes
Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan: What it offers
Bharti Airtel’s Rs 449 prepaid plan also comes with a service validity of 28 days. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 4G and 5G data, capped at 300GB for 30 days.
In addition to core benefits, Airtel is offering several complimentary services with this plan.
Additional benefits with Rs 449 plan
- Google One (30GB cloud storage)
- Jio Hotstar Mobile subscription for 28 days
- SonyLIV and 20 OTT apps under Airtel Xstream Play
- Apple Music subscription for six months
- Free Hello Tunes
Airtel unlimited 4G and 5G plans: Availability
At present, Airtel is offering unlimited 4G and 5G data only with these two prepaid plans. Both the Rs 399 and Rs 449 plans are available to customers across India and continue to provide the same benefits as before, with the addition of unlimited data.
