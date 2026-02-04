Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 04, 2026: Get Emotes, Pets, and much more for free The newly released redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX offer players a variety of free in-game assets, ranging from pets to exclusive emotes. These rewards do more than just add flair; strategic pet abilities can provide a significant advantage.

New Delhi:

The latest batch of redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX is live, offering players a chance to snag premium in-game items—including gun skins, rare characters, and exclusive bundles—without spending a single diamond.

While the original Free Fire was restricted in 2022, the enhanced MAX version remains fully operational on Indian servers, providing the high-octane battle royale experience fans love. These daily rewards are delivered via 12 to 16-digit alphanumeric codes. Simply enter the combination to refresh your inventory and dominate the leaderboard.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 04, 2026:

FU1I5O3P7A9S4D2F

F7F9A3B2K6G8H1L5

FT4E9Y5U1I3O2P6A

FJI4GFE45TG56HG5

FP9O1I5U3Y2T8R4E

FR2D7G5T1Y8H6J4K

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3U6I

FK3J9H5G1F7D2S4A

FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L

FL2K6J4H8G5F3D7S

FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q

FA3S7D5F1G9H6J4K

FE2R8T6Y4U1I5O7P

S9QK2L6VP3MR

FFR4G3HM5YJN

FF6YH3BFD7VT

FF7MUY4ME6SC

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

H8YC4TN6VKQ9

07MQ4P2KN3JR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4N8M2XL9R1G3LHK

4ST1ZTBZBRP9

6KWMFJVMQQYG

B1RK7C5ZL8YT

B3G7A22TWDR7X

B6QV3LMK1TP

BR43FMAPYEZZ

C1MR804KN6JP

C7JL4Q5MN8KV

C9RW1J5KZ8UF

D4HJ9V2MS6QX

D8QP6KL1RAMW

EYH2W3XK8UPG

F2MJ6Q1KP7JR

F2MQ1K9PL7JR

F3PL9Q8MK1HT

F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK

F8YC4TN6VKQ9

FF9MJ31CXKRG

How to claim your rewards

Ready to bag some loot? Follow these five simple steps:

Visit the Portal: Head over to the official Garena Rewards Redemption Site. Log In: Sign in using the account linked to your Free Fire profile (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, etc.). Find the Banner: Look for the "Redeem" section on the main dashboard. Enter the Code: Carefully type or paste your 12 to 16-digit code into the text box. Confirm: Hit the confirm button. If successful, your rewards will appear in your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Important Note: If you encounter an error, the code has likely expired or is assigned to a different server region. While the original Free Fire remains restricted, Free Fire MAX is the official way to play in India until the dedicated Free Fire India servers go live.

