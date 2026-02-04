Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 04, 2026: Get Emotes, Pets, and much more for free

The latest batch of redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX is live, offering players a chance to snag premium in-game items—including gun skins, rare characters, and exclusive bundles—without spending a single diamond.
While the original Free Fire was restricted in 2022, the enhanced MAX version remains fully operational on Indian servers, providing the high-octane battle royale experience fans love. These daily rewards are delivered via 12 to 16-digit alphanumeric codes. Simply enter the combination to refresh your inventory and dominate the leaderboard.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 04, 2026:
- FU1I5O3P7A9S4D2F
- F7F9A3B2K6G8H1L5
- FT4E9Y5U1I3O2P6A
- FJI4GFE45TG56HG5
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T8R4E
- FR2D7G5T1Y8H6J4K
- FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3U6I
- FK3J9H5G1F7D2S4A
- FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L
- FL2K6J4H8G5F3D7S
- FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q
- FA3S7D5F1G9H6J4K
- FE2R8T6Y4U1I5O7P
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- FF6YH3BFD7VT
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- H8YC4TN6VKQ9
- 07MQ4P2KN3JR
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- 4N8M2XL9R1G3LHK
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- B6QV3LMK1TP
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- C1MR804KN6JP
- C7JL4Q5MN8KV
- C9RW1J5KZ8UF
- D4HJ9V2MS6QX
- D8QP6KL1RAMW
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- F2MJ6Q1KP7JR
- F2MQ1K9PL7JR
- F3PL9Q8MK1HT
- F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK
- F8YC4TN6VKQ9
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
How to claim your rewards
Ready to bag some loot? Follow these five simple steps:
- Visit the Portal: Head over to the official Garena Rewards Redemption Site.
- Log In: Sign in using the account linked to your Free Fire profile (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, etc.).
- Find the Banner: Look for the "Redeem" section on the main dashboard.
- Enter the Code: Carefully type or paste your 12 to 16-digit code into the text box.
- Confirm: Hit the confirm button. If successful, your rewards will appear in your in-game mail within 24 hours.
Important Note: If you encounter an error, the code has likely expired or is assigned to a different server region. While the original Free Fire remains restricted, Free Fire MAX is the official way to play in India until the dedicated Free Fire India servers go live.
