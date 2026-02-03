Samsung Galaxy S25+ gets up to Rs 28,000 discount: Where to buy Flipkart’s Galaxy Days sale is live from February 3 to 5, offering massive discounts on Samsung smartphones, including up to Rs 28,000 off on the Galaxy S25+, along with bank and exchange offers.

New Delhi:

Flipkart is currently hosting its Galaxy Days sale on the platform. The sale will run from February 3 to February 5, offering buyers the opportunity to purchase Samsung smartphones at discounted prices.

In addition to smartphones, the sale also features attractive discounts on Samsung laptops, tablets, and wearables. Customers can also avail exclusive Samsung Care+ benefits and exciting surprise rewards during the sale period.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ gets bumper discount of up to Rs 28,000

Buyers planning to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25+ can save up to Rs 28,000 during the Flipkart Galaxy Days sale. The smartphone was last year’s flagship model in Samsung’s Galaxy S series and was originally priced at Rs 99,999.

During the sale, the 12GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy S25+ is listed on Flipkart at Rs 74,999, offering a direct discount of Rs 25,000.

Additional bank card discounts available

Customers can further reduce the price by using Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI credit cards. An additional card discount of Rs 3,750 is available, bringing the total savings on the device to Rs 27,750.

Exchange offers on Samsung Galaxy S25+

Flipkart is also offering an exchange benefit of up to Rs 59,550 on the Samsung Galaxy S25+. The exchange value depends on the model and condition of the old smartphone being exchanged.

More Samsung smartphone deals during the sale

As part of the Galaxy Days sale, customers can purchase Samsung Galaxy F series smartphones starting at Rs 8,999. The Galaxy A series will be available at discounted prices starting at Rs 19,999.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series smartphones will be available at prices starting from Rs 42,999. Additionally, Galaxy Z foldable smartphones will be available starting at Rs 99,999.

Extra cashback on select products

Flipkart is also offering additional cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on select Samsung products during the sale.