Smartglasses spark privacy fears as secret filming videos flood social media Rising use of smartglasses has triggered privacy concerns worldwide, with reports of secret filming and videos circulating on platforms like Instagram, TikTok and X, while legal safeguards remain limited.

New Delhi:

Smartglasses are increasingly becoming popular due to advancements in their camera technology and features. Some companies are marketing these devices as camera glasses for creators, allowing users to make vlogs and record videos hands-free.

Rising concerns over secret filming

As smartglasses gain popularity, more people—especially women—are reporting incidents of secret filming using these devices. Such unauthorised recording not only violates privacy but also leads to harm and humiliation.

Videos allegedly recorded using smartglasses are being widely shared on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and X, where they attract millions of views along with lewd comments.

Limited legal remedies for victims

Legal remedies remain limited in such cases. A BBC report highlighted an incident where a victim approached Sussex Police with a complaint of secret filming using smartglasses. However, police said they could not take action as filming people in public spaces is not illegal.

In India as well, there is currently no specific law to protect individuals from secret filming in public using smartglasses. Incidents have been reported at sensitive locations such as the Jagannath Temple and Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, where devotees were caught using camera-equipped wearables despite explicit photography bans.

Threat emerges despite limited use in India

Although smartglasses have not yet gained widespread popularity in India, their extensive use in countries such as the UK and the US has emerged as a growing concern.

How to identify if smartglasses are recording

Despite the concerns, there are some indicators that can help people identify whether they are being filmed.

Smartglasses from brands such as Ray-Ban Meta come with built-in LED lights designed to notify others when the user is recording video or taking photos.

Another cue is the distinctive sound that smartglasses emit when recording starts or stops. These sounds are usually audible to people nearby.

