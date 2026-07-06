Apple iPhone 18 series launch tipped for early September; foldable iPhone Ultra may debut

New Delhi:

Apple is set to unleash the new iPhone 18 series on September 9 (2026), and this time the series might come with more than five variants, including the iPhone 18, iPhone Ultra, and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with a foldable device.

September 8: Launch date tipped

So far, by the time of writing, no official word from Apple has been released yet, but insiders are zeroing in on September 8 for the announcement.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman stated that Apple has almost always picked the first Tuesday or Wednesday after Labour Day for its iPhone events. That timing helps Apple get those phones into stores by mid-September—just in time for the busy holiday shopping stretch.

If all goes as predicted, you will see the new iPhones on shelves only days after the keynote.

Why September 9 still looks more likely

Some reports state that Apple could push things to September 9 instead. This is because September 8 lands right after the Labour Day weekend.

And Apple likes to bring in media and analysts from all over the world. A midweek launch, specifically on Wednesday the 9th, would line up with Apple’s usual style and help avoid logistical messes, as per the calculations.

Could Apple delay the event?

There is always the chance for last-minute changes, though. Forbes points out Apple might bump the event to September 14 if production runs into any hiccups. Apple’s supply chain is a well-oiled machine, especially when it comes to its flagship launches.

The foldable iPhone could be the biggest highlight

All signs point to that foldable iPhone 18, which is expected to arrive at this year’s launch. Speculations are heating the game, but Apple is keeping it quiet, as always. But believing the leaks, the company is finally ready to take on rivals like Samsung and Google in the foldable space.

People are calling it the iPhone Ultra, and if the rumours are true, this could be Apple’s boldest iPhone rollout in years.

Apple event and invites

Take these launch dates with a grain of salt until Apple sends out those official invites. But regardless, this September is shaping up to be a big one for iPhone fans.

Although Apple has remained silent on its launch plans, recent leaks indicate the company is preparing one of its biggest iPhone announcements in years.

As always, readers should treat these reports as speculation until Apple officially announces the date of its next keynote event.