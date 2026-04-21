Infinix GT 50 Pro global launch set for April 24 with Liquid Cooling and shoulder triggers

New Delhi:

Infinix is gearing up to launch its new gaming phone, the GT 50 Pro, globally on April 24. The company’s been dropping hints and design teasers all over social media, including a peek at its gaming-focused features.

This phone builds on what the GT 30 Pro offered, but with real upgrades—think better display, faster performance, and smarter cooling so you don’t have to worry about overheating during intense sessions.

144Hz AMOLED display for smooth gaming

Now for the screen: the GT 50 Pro comes with a flat AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution, and a blazing 144Hz refresh rate. That's perfect for rapid scrolling and buttery-smooth gameplay. Infinix says you’ll even get up to 144 frames per second in certain titles—a big win for mobile esports fans.

Pressure-sensitive triggers and liquid cooling

There’s more. You get Pressure-Sense GT Triggers built into the side, so you have physical buttons for racing or shooter games—no more clumsy touchscreen controls when things get tense. Under the hood, there’s a visible liquid cooling system designed to keep everything running smoothly, even in long tournaments.

Premium audio and unique design

Sound matters too. The GT 50 Pro promises Hi-Res Audio support for both wired and wireless headsets, plus Dolby Atmos for that extra immersive kick.

Style-wise, it stands out—a bold, gaming-inspired look with a rectangular camera bump and LED flash. At launch, you’ll have at least silver and red models to choose from.

Expected specifications

Specs look ambitious – rumours point to a 6.78-inch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor, 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage. Cameras? You’re likely getting a 50MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 13MP selfie camera.

India's launch is expected soon

Right now, the launch is global, but it’s only a matter of time before Infinix brings the GT 50 Pro to India, where gaming phones have a big following.

Packed with premium hardware, aggressive design, and gamer-friendly features, the GT 50 Pro is ready to shake things up in the mid-premium smartphone market.