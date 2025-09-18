India to release AI safety framework by September 28, minister confirms IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the section of the framework regarding citizen safety will be made into law, and the government will collaborate with the industry and stakeholders on other aspects.

New Delhi:

The Indian government will release a non-prescriptive Artificial Intelligence governance framework by September 28, according to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The framework is designed to define safety boundaries and establish checks and balances to protect citizens from potential harm caused by AI.

Speaking on Thursday, Vaishnaw stated that India is placing a strong emphasis on AI safety, a key topic that will also be a major focus at the AI Impact Summit it will host in February 2026. The minister noted that India supports a consensus-based, common global governance framework for AI.

No clarity of China’s participation

When asked about the participation of countries like China, which did not attend previous summits in the UK, South Korea, and France, Vaishnaw said that the Ministry of External Affairs will help decide the list of invitees. The high-profile summit, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19-20, 2026, is expected to draw heads of state from several nations.

The minister confirmed that the framework is the result of extensive consultations led by the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government, Ajay Kumar Sood, involving over 3,000 stakeholders. Over time, parts of the framework necessary for citizen safety may be converted into law, while other aspects will remain as a guiding framework. This approach, he asserted, strikes a balance between innovation and regulation.

AI-generated synthetic content and deepfakes

Vaishnaw also addressed concerns about AI-generated synthetic content and deepfakes, citing a recent deepfake video of Prime Minister Modi and his late mother as an example. He emphasized that the new governance framework and the upcoming summit will have a strong focus on ensuring the safety of citizens and users. The framework will outline how to deal with harm caused by AI, ensuring proper checks and balances as the adoption of AI becomes more widespread.

