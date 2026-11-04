Google Workspace gets Gmail Live, Docs Live and 63-language translation: What's New

Google is rolling out a bunch of new features for Workspace, which will add smarter AI tools, better voice controls and real-time translation across its suite of productivity apps. This October update is said to be packed with new Gmail Live and Docs Live, which will let you manage your inbox or draft documents just by talking.

Over on Google Meet, you can get live speech translation in 63 languages. Also, Docs and Drive now support Markdown files, Microsoft 365 migrations run a lot faster, AI in Sheets is smarter than ever, and Google Vids can make longer, higher-resolution videos with a simple prompt. All of this is starting to reach Workspace users now.

Markdown and Voice tools hit Gmail and Docs

Docs and Drive finally let you open and edit Markdown files without headaches with no conversions needed. Docs also lets you leave comments or track changes via version history, and Drive actually keeps tables and links looking right inside Markdown files.

With Gmail Live, you can run your inbox by voice—ask for details about meetings, dig up conversations, or pull up project updates lying deep in your email. In Docs Live, you can voice-think your way to a first draft—project briefs, summaries, whatever you need—while pulling up info from your emails, chats, or Drive through Google’s Workspace Intelligence.

Live Translation for Google Meet

The standout here is definitely Meet’s real-time language translation. During a video call, Meet will translate speech across 63 languages, displaying captions in each person’s preferred language. The best part: each participant can turn this on for themselves with no need for the whole meeting to follow suit.

They have also given Quick Notes a boost. Instead of just transcript dumps, you now get a neat one-page summary breaking down the key decisions and next steps from your meetings.

Faster Microsoft 365 Migrations

For organizations jumping from Microsoft 365 to Google Workspace, migrating is faster and less painful—Google says it’s as much as five times quicker and doesn’t cost extra. The migration tools handle Microsoft Teams messages and attachments, shift OneDrive files into Google Drive, and even move SharePoint libraries to shared drives.

Editing Microsoft Office files works better in Workspace now, too. Expect cross-references in Docs, plus improved charts and pivot tables in Sheets.

New AI for Sheets and Vids

Sheets picks up even more AI muscle. Its Fill with Gemini feature and the new AI function can cite web sources and process up to 3,000 cells at once.

Google Vids is not left out either, all thanks to Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash, which will help you to generate longer video clips, choose exactly how long they are, and upscale them to crisp 1080p.

This round of updates shows Google’s serious about pushing AI into everyday tools. Whether you are writing, translating, searching or creating, Workspace just made your day a little easier.

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