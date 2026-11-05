US sanctions India-based couple, linked companies over alleged maritime fraud aiding Iran oil

Washington:

The United States has imposed sanctions on an India-based couple and several companies linked to them over their alleged role in facilitating Iran's shadow fleet through fraudulent maritime registrations and certifications. Washington has accused them of helping sanctioned vessels transport Iranian petroleum and circumvent international restrictions.

Announcing the action on Wednesday (local time), US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the United States would take action against individuals and entities continuing to support the Iranian regime. "As we have said many times, under Operation Economic Outcast, you are either with us or against us. We know where you are, and we will sanction those who continue supporting the Iranian regime, whether by land, sea, or air," Bessent said in a post on X.

Providing fake flags to Iranian oil ships

In a press release, the US Department of the Treasury identified the individuals targeted by the sanctions as India-based Suniel Kumar Sharma and his wife, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid. The department alleged that the couple operated a network that provided fraudulent flags and maritime certifications to sanctioned vessels carrying Iranian petroleum, including ships allegedly operating on behalf of Iran's military and its proxies.

According to the Treasury Department, Sharma and Shahid allegedly set up fraudulent maritime registries and classification societies by creating websites that falsely claimed to provide services on behalf of countries that had not authorised them.

The department said their activities dated back to at least 2014, when they allegedly attempted to impersonate Dominica's maritime flagging authority. It further alleged that their network provided registration services to vessels transporting Iranian petroleum, helping them evade international restrictions.

Several India-based companies associated with the couple have also been designated, including Oceaniek Technologies India and Aryavart Ship Management Private Limited. Other entities named include Precept Trends Private Limited, Polynesia Maritime Private Limited, Alexarya Finserv Private Limited, Alexarya Media and Entertainment Private Limited, Viharaboating Private Limited and Aryavart Maritime and Educational Trust.

Sanctions imposed under Executive Order 13902

The Treasury said the sanctions were imposed under Executive Order 13902, which targets key sectors of the Iranian economy, including petroleum, petrochemicals and aviation.

Separately, the US also sanctioned Türkiye-based Fugo Ground Services Inc. for allegedly providing ground-handling and other services to several US-designated Iranian airlines, including Iran Air Tour, Saha Airlines, Sepehran Airlines, Varesh Airlines, Taban Airlines and Ata Airlines Company.

The department said the company continued servicing these carriers despite repeated US warnings about the sanctions risks associated with supporting Iran's aviation sector.

The Treasury also issued an alert to the maritime industry, cautioning businesses against dealing with potentially falsely flagged vessels. It said fraudulent registrations could allow ships involved in illicit activities to evade international regulations on crew safety and environmental protection.

Announced by Bessent on August 24, 2026, Operation Economic Outcast aims to disrupt Iran's economic lifelines by targeting networks involved in oil smuggling, sanctions evasion and the movement of funds.

Under the latest measures, property and financial interests of designated individuals and entities falling under US jurisdiction will be blocked, while transactions involving them will generally be prohibited unless specifically authorised or exempted. The Treasury warned that violations could attract civil or criminal penalties for US and foreign persons.

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