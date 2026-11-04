Vivo X300 Pro, X300 and X300 FE get Android 17-based OriginOS 7 update: What's new?

Vivo has started rolling out the Android 17-based OriginOS 7 update to the Vivo X300 Pro, X300 and X300 FE smartphones. They said that these devices would get the new update by the end of October (date not specified), and now it is actually happening for those who have signed up for Vivo’s trial programme. At present, this update is only available for a few people, but wider access is just around the corner.

OriginOS 7 comes with a new set of slicker animations, a cleaner interface, smarter AI features, and more ways to personalise the phone as per need. Users on Vivo’s community forum have already shared their experiences, confirming that the update is rolling out as a release candidate via a trial programme. The X300 is getting firmware version:

PD2527MF_EX_A_17.1.5.5.W30, while the X300 FE picks up version

PD2509F_EX_A_17.1.15.1.W30, and that one weighs in at about 4.78GB.

X300 Pro owners see firmware PD2502BF_EX_A_17.1.12.0.W30.

This is just an early build, though.

A few people ran into system bugs, so if you are not big on troubleshooting, you might want to wait. Once Vivo works out the kinks, a stable update will come to more devices soon. If you want to check if it is available, make sure your smartphone’s software is up to date first. Then head into Settings and poke around in the Software Update section.

As for features, OriginOS 7 is not just a facelift. It delivers Fluid Motion animations, an updated Origin Design, and new Dynamic Translucent Material, which should make the interface pop.

The lock screen now comes with fresh customisation options from the Wiggle and Glint themes. AI Pet Pals, Origin Workbench, and AI Cross-App Drag show up too, making juggling tasks between apps easier and more interactive. Jovi AI features expand with this rollout, aiming to make daily phone tasks smoother using smart tools.

The X300 series is first in line for OriginOS 7, but Vivo has confirmed that the X200 Pro will get the update by mid-November. Several T-series smartphones will pick it up in January, and other eligible devices follow in February.

Newer models like the Vivo X Fold 6, S2 FE, and V80 already ship with OriginOS 7 pre-installed.

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