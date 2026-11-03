Google Pay introduces Discover Shop in India with AI virtual try-on, visual search and more

Google Pay is rolling out a new fashion and lifestyle shopping experience for Indian customers, which will be named ‘Discover Shop’. The platform has packed in AI-powered virtual try-on, visual search, and personalised product suggestions- everything inside the payments app.

The whole idea to introduce the feature is to help users to quickly explore the latest clothing trends, try out different looks virtually, and find similar styles just by using photos. For now, only a limited group of people in India can use it, and Google has not said when everyone else will get access.

So, what is actually inside Discover Shop?

Google talked about the pilot in a recent blog post. This new shopping feed runs on Google’s huge Shopping Graph, which tracks info on over 60 billion products.

It pulls together recommendations, visual search, virtual try-on tools, and YouTube videos into a single, scrollable section.

When you use it, you will see fashion picks which are based on your tastes, what you have clicked on before, and any trends that might match your vibe.

To make those suggestions better, Google looks at your Web and App Activity, plus your Search Personalisation settings, as long as you have agreed to that.

The goal is to give each person a feed which could actually match what they want to shop for.

AI virtual try-on

One of the biggest features here is the AI virtual try-on. If you spot a clothing item you like, you can preview how it might look on you, straight from the product page.

This means it will help the user to get a feel for how things fit and hang before you decide to buy.

Pretty soon, Google will be planning to add daily outfit suggestions, too.

That should make it even easier to check out ready-made looks or find pieces that go together.

Virtual Search

Visual search is another smart addition.

Take a picture or upload an image of something you like and discover.

The shop will hunt down similar products from across the web.

Tap on what you find, and you will see all the important details like colour, size, format- you name it.

One thing you will not do in Discover Shop is buy directly from Google Pay. Instead, if you find something you want, you’ll be sent over to the merchant’s site to complete your order.

Discover Shop is in a pilot phase

By the time of writing, Discover Shop is in a pilot phase with select Google Pay users in India. If you are curious, just update your app and look for the Discover icon at the bottom of the screen. You will need a personal Google Account with Web and App Activity and Search Personalisation turned on- those let Google tailor its shopping picks for you.

Expected timeline for Discover Shop feature

There is no word on when Discover Shop will open up to everyone in India. As for now, Google is testing and gathering feedback; further, it will expand access once they have seen how people use the new features.

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