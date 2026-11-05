10 SDRF personnel missing after boats capsize during rescue operation in Telangana

Hyderabad:

Around 10 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were feared missing after the boats they were travelling in reportedly capsized during an operation to rescue stranded fishermen in a swollen lake in Telangana's Khammam district on Wednesday evening, news agency PTI reported, citing official sources.

Boats capsize during rescue operation

The SDRF personnel were conducting the rescue operation in two boats to evacuate a group of fishermen stranded in Bethupalli Lake in Sathupalli mandal.

Khammam district, which borders Andhra Pradesh, has been receiving heavy rainfall under the impact of Cyclone Murasu.

Khammam District Collector Divakara T S and other officials rushed to the spot and deployed rescue teams to locate the missing personnel.

Location of missing SDRF personnel identified

Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said in a post on X that rescue teams had identified the possible location of the missing SDRF personnel and expressed confidence that they would be rescued safely.

"We will safely rescue the SDRF personnel trapped in an accident at Betupalli Cheruvu. District Collector Divakar TS immediately spoke over the phone with Police Commissioner Sunil Dath and senior officials to gather details regarding the situation where the SDRF team, which had gone to rescue fishermen trapped at Betupalli Cheruvu in Sathupalli Mandal, itself got caught in an accident," he said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who took stock of the situation, directed the Khammam District Collector to make every effort to rescue the personnel.

"Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already spoken with officials about this incident.. The assisting teams that entered the scene have identified that the stranded SDRF personnel are safe in the nearby area. We have initiated measures to bring them to shore within the next hour. The District Collector and Police Commissioner are present at the incident site itself, personally overseeing the rescue operations," the Revenue Minister said.

He also asked Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju to closely monitor the situation. "I have instructed the officials to remain vigilant until the SDRF personnel safely reach the shore, to work in coordination, and to ensure there is no delay whatsoever in the rescue efforts," he added.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said NDRF personnel have been deployed and are currently carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. "Deeply concerned over SDRF personnel going missing during an operation to rescue fishermen stranded in floodwaters at Bethupalli Lake in Sathupalli, Khammam district, Telangana," Kumar said on X.

He said he spoke to the Khammam district collector to assess the situation and immediately coordinated with senior NDRF officials for the deployment of rescue teams. "We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant coordination with the authorities to ensure the safe return of everyone involved," Kumar said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

Six dead, dozens injured as private bus with 43 passengers rams into truck in Telangana's Suryapet