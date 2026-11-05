Traffic restrictions in Delhi around Indira Gandhi Stadium today: Check routes to avoid

New Delhi:

Traffic restrictions will affect several key roads in the national capital on Thursday evening (November 5), as the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is organising a programme at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory asking commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid affected stretches between 4 pm and 6 pm. According to the traffic advisory, vehicular movement on Secretariat Road and Velodrome Road will be restricted from 4 pm.

Traffic regulations and diversions may also be introduced on several major roads connecting the stadium, depending on the prevailing traffic situation. The restrictions are likely to affect commuters travelling through central Delhi, particularly those using Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Ring Road, IP Marg and Vikas Marg.

Delhi traffic advisory for November 5: Check roads affected

The Delhi Traffic Police has identified several stretches where commuters may face restrictions or diversions during the two-hour period. Traffic movement on Secretariat Road and Velodrome Road will be restricted from 4 pm. Other roads where traffic may be regulated or diverted include Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road), IP Marg and Vikas Marg.

The following stretches are also likely to witness traffic restrictions:

Ring Road between Shanti Van crossing and Bhairon Marg crossing.

Salimgarh Bypass from Geeta Colony Flyover underpass towards IP Flyover.

W-Point to Delhi Gate stretch.

Jawaharlal Nehru Marg between Delhi Gate and Rajghat.

Power House Road from Rajghat towards Kishan Ghat.

IP Marg and Vikas Marg from ITO towards Yamuna Bridge.

Commuters using these stretches have been advised to remain alert for possible diversions and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.

No parking on these roads during traffic restrictions

Apart from regulating vehicular movement, the traffic police has also announced parking restrictions across several roads in the affected area. Parking will not be allowed on Secretariat Road, Velodrome Road, IP Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Vikas Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Ring Road, Salimgarh Bypass and Power House Road. Motorists have been advised against parking their vehicles along these stretches during the restriction period to prevent congestion and ensure smooth traffic movement around the stadium.

Travelling to railway station or airport? Keep extra time

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to check their routes before leaving and make necessary changes to their travel plans to avoid delays. People heading towards New Delhi Railway Station and the airport have specifically been advised to keep additional time for their journeys, as traffic diversions and congestion on connecting roads could affect travel schedules. Commuters should also follow real-time instructions from traffic personnel and use alternative routes wherever possible. Those travelling through central Delhi between 4 pm and 6 pm should factor in the restrictions while planning their evening commute.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read:

'Rs 14,000 crore loss over a month': Trade body writes to Delhi Police not to permit rallies till Nov 11